Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market To Reach Value Of $14 Billion In 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autonomous construction equipment market is expected to decline from $9.53 billion in 2019 to $8.46 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.28%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. manufacturing. The market is then expected to recover and reach $14.05 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 18.45%. Manufacturers are focused on technology such as robotics and automation primarily to combat labor shortages along with finishing up their tasks faster, reduce wastage and provide high yields with improved quality. This shortage in labor or skilled workforce drives the market.

The autonomous construction equipment market consists of sales of autonomous construction equipment which works on wireless communication technologies, by interfering with radio signals from other equipment, receiving commands and reporting status. The equipment includes hardware retrofit and sensors added to get machine and process feedback, as well as knowledge of position and the surroundings. It assures benefits like improved safety, increased productivity, and reduced unscheduled maintenance.

The global autonomous construction equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Autonomy: Partial/Semi Autonomous

By Product Type: Earth Moving Equipment, Construction Vehicles, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment

By Application: Road Construction, Building Construction, Others

By Geography: The global autonomous construction equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American autonomous construction equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global autonomous construction equipment market.

Trends In The Autonomous Construction Equipment Market

Making existing equipment autonomous is the growing trend in the autonomous construction equipment market. Companies are interested in automation but implementation cost for deployment of technology is high. Therefore, construction companies are planning to rent autonomous machines to stay competitive by using new technology without the potential barriers of high investments. This is mainly to avoid costs associated with purchasing construction equipment.

Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous construction equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global autonomous construction equipment market, autonomous construction equipment market share, autonomous construction equipment market players, autonomous construction equipment market segments and geographies, autonomous construction equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The autonomous construction equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Komatsu Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment, Built Robotics, Inc., Cyngn, Royal Truck & Equipment, Case Construction Equipment, Deere and Company

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-20) and ten years forecast (2020-30)

Other Information And Analyses: SWOT analysis, autonomous construction equipment market customer information, autonomous construction equipment market product/service analysis – product examples, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, suggested trend based strategies, impact of COVID-19 on the market, future outlook and potential analysis, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global autonomous construction equipment market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities, conclusions and recommendations by expert analysts.

Strategies For Participants In The Autonomous Construction Equipment Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Autonomous Construction Equipment Sector: The report reveals where the global autonomous construction equipment industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

