Amazon Alexa And Google Assistant Help In Managing Smart Home Devices, The Smart Home Devices Global Market 2020

Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the smart homes devices market are developing voice assistants to control smart home devices. Voice assistants are digital assistants that react to voice commands and reply with relevant information. They are different from the traditional keyboard-based searches. They put more focus on the conversational phrasing of any content and prioritize the long tail keywords for any search. For example, Amazon and Google have launched their own voice assistants in their respective smart speakers. Amazon has launched Alexa Voice Assistant in its Echo smart speaker while Google has launched Google Assistant voice assistant for its Google Home smart speaker.

The smart homes devices market consists of sales of smart home appliances and devices. Smart home devices are controlled remotely from any internet-connected place in the world using a mobile or any other network devices. Appliances of the smart homes are interconnected in such a manner that the user gets the access to control the functions such as security check to the home, temperature, lighting, and home theatre.

The global smart home devices market is expected to grow from $57.1 billion in 2019 to $58.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 22% from 2021 and reach $101.6 billion in 2023.

The rise in the need to save energy and decrease carbon emission drives the smart home devices market. This increase in the need for sustainable solution has been initiated by strict government regulations that introduced a cap on maximum carbon emissions allowed for each company. Conventional devices continuously use electricity until someone turns them off. However, in the case of smart home devices, they are equipped with motion sensors which can detect the absence of people in the room for given time and automatically turn off, thus saving money and electricity. Saving unnecessary usage of electric devices and decreasing the power demand on the power plants help reduce carbon emission. For example, according to a report published by Tech UK, smart buildings have already saved at-least 2.9 million tons of CO2 in a year in UK.

The major players covered in the global smart home devices market are Amazon Inc., Google, Apple Inc., Ltd, General Electric Company, Johnson Controls, Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, LG Electronics, Emerson Electric Corporation, BSH Hausgerate GmbH.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fintech Market -Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fintech-market)

Virtual Reality Services Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-services-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Global Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-training-and-education-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-pc-games-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.