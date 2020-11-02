COVID-19 To Drive The Growth Of The Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market

Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immunity boosting food products market is expected to grow from $16.31 billion in 2019 to $22.76 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.6%. The exponential growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that raised awareness about boosting immunity in the human body to protect from being infected by the virus. The market is then expected to reach $24.02 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 1.81%. The increasing consciousness about health and fitness to live a healthier lifestyle will also drive the immunity-boosting foods market.

As an immunity boosting food products market trend, instant immunity booster products are increasingly being used to boost immune function, which is used when under stress in the modern world. For instance, in January 2020, ZAND, the natural lozenge brand in health food stores known for herbal-based immune support, has launched the first rapid immunity product, Immune Fast. This breakthrough new supplement delivers clinically supported immune support whenever and wherever at work, the airport, school, large gatherings, anywhere. Thus, it is used on the spot to boost the immune system within two hours.

The immunity boosting food products market consists of sales of food products used to boost the immune system. The market consists of revenues generated by sales of immunity-boosting food products by companies producing them.

The immunity boosting food products global market report is segmented:

1) By Product Type: Herbs & Spices, Nuts & Seeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy-Based Products, Probiotics And Prebiotics, Others.

2) By Form: Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, Others.

3) By Distribution Channel: Store-Based, Non-Store-Based.

Major players in the global immunity boosting food products market include Danone SA, Nestle S.A., Blue Diamond Growers, Diamond Foods, Dole Food Company, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Corp., Olam International, Hines Nut Company, Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Associated British Foods PLC.

