Cryptosx and Soteria Capital to Join Force to Develop Security Token Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Soteria Capital, an affiliate of Bank of Asia and BOA Financial Group, and Cryptosx Digital Asset Exchange jointly announced a collaboration to develop digital asset market including Security Token Offering (“STO”), secondary trading security token and digital wealth management.
Soteria Capital pursues new growth opportunities with Greater China, Southeast Asia and Middle East angle through private equity investments. Soteria Capital will act as prime broker for Cryptosx STO in private placement to professional investors. Soteria’s global ties and network will benefit from Cryptosx exiting and growing STO pipeline and open up a new asset class of digital tokens.
“We and our funding partners are strong believers in assets digitalization and are excited to join forces with Cryptosx to explore opportunities in this space. We have received mandate from royal family members of Cambodia and are in the process of setting up a Cambodia Development Fund to co-develop infrastructure and real estate projects in Cambodia. We are very interested in exploring how tokenization can enable access to a broader range of investors who can participate in asset ownership in these projects with potentially lesser costs.
Currently, we are collaborating with Syndicate Capital, our co-investment partner, to develop our Fintech business with Stepladder (an UK-based e-lending solution) and Diamond Fund for digital assets initiatives. Upcoming projects include exclusive real estate projects in Hong Kong with ESG and green elements in collaboration with Hong Kong’s first pure Green fund Hexon BOA Green Capital.” - Ian Wen, the Chairman and Founder of Soteria Capital.
Cryptosx has successfully completed 3 STO to professional investors over the past 12 months, covering rare Scottish single malt cask investment fund, copper mining in Peru and biotech/agriculture in Cambodia. Upcoming STO including Incubation and diamond projects in HK, real estate and stem cell research in the US, holiday resort and contract farming in the Philippines, etc.
Cryptosx is bringing secondary liquidity to traditionally illiquid asset classes. The First Bullion platform is the premier market for primary issuance and secondary trading of tokenized assets.
“We are very excited to work with Soteria to help our client to raise funds directly to professional investors, family offices, private equities and funds across Asia. Soteria strong network in the region should enhance our placement capability.” Philip Tam, Cryptosx Co-Founder and CEO.
About Soteria Capital
Soteria Capital is the alternative investment arm of Bank of Asia co-founded by veterans in the banking, investment, fintech and legal industries. Soteria pursues new growth opportunities with Greater China, Southeast Asia and Middle East angle through private equity investments. Soteria’s exclusive connections with government, royal families, fund houses and high net worth individuals to these markets provide our clients with effective and targeted deal access to exclusive investment opportunities that align with Soteria’s core operational competencies, including know-how and expertise in banking, fintech, real estate, financing and payment processes.
About Cryptosx
Empowered by world-leading technologies, Cryptosx is building a cutting-edge crypto exchange platform for STO backed by Fiat/Crypto conversion capabilities. The exchange is the preferred digital platform for companies wishing to tokenize their assets, issue and trade security tokens.
Cryptosx is compliant with all applicable financial and virtual exchange policies and regulations of the Philippine government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority). The exchange platform was awarded a Full Principal License by CEZA in 2018. Since then, Cryptosx has been working very closely with CEZA to further develop and enhance the STO listing procedures, as well as compliance and reporting requirements.
For more information, please visit: www.cryptosx.io.
First Bullion Holding Inc.
+852 9555 9966
philip@cryptosx.io