Nanocomposites Market to Reach USD 14.34 Billion by 2027; Increasing Investments in Research Activities associated with Nanocomposites will Contribute to Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nanocomposites market size is projected to reach USD 14.34 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing applications of the product across diverse industry verticals will emerge in favor of market growth. The presence of several large-scale companies will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Nanocomposites Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polymer, Metal, Ceramic, Others), By Product (Carbon Nanotubes, Nanoclay, Graphene, Nanofiber, Others), By Application (Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 4.32 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Nanocomposites are substances that possess properties that cater to applications across diverse industry verticals. The massive investments in the research and development of efficient products will emerge in favor of growth of the overall market in the coming years. The increasing applications of the product have attracted huge investments from large scale companies across the world. The properties of nanocomposites such as good electric conductivity, high thermal stability, and excellent mechanical strength have fuelled the demand for the product across the world. The increasing uses in the biomedical industry will bode well for the growth of the overall nanocomposites market in the foreseeable future.





Covid-19 Pandemic to Create Several Growth Opportunities for Nanocomposite Businesses

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several countries are looking to implement strict measures with a view to controlling the spread of the disease. The efforts taken to curb the spread of the disease have limited the growth of the businesses across the world. Despite the barriers set by the Covid-19 pandemic, the nanocomposites market will derive significant growth from this due to the rise in demand for packaging material across the world. Due to the increase in deliveries across food supplies and other industries will emerge in favor of market growth. Besides the food industry, the electronics industry will also witness significant growth due to the recent pandemic.





Increasing Number of Company Collaborations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, there is a healthy market competition across the world. The strong market competition has encouraged companies to adopt newer strategies that have helped them establish a stronghold in the market. In July 2020, PPK announced that it has partnered with Geelong’s Deakin University for the development of a new product integrated with nanocomposites. The companies will develop boron nitride nanotubes (BNNT) for new dental nanocomposites. Increasing number of such company collaborations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.





Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing use of nanocomposites by large scale companies in the Asia Pacific will fuel the demand for the product across the world. The increasing investments in the research and development of efficient products will also emerge in favor of market growth. Additionally, the increasing use of nanocomposites in the electronic industry will have a huge impact on the growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 1.65 billion and this value is projected to rise at considerable pace in the coming years.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Nanocomposites Market are:

Arkema S.A. (France)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)

Cabot Corporation (U.S.)

Zyvex Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Nanocyl SA (Belgium)

RTP Company (U.S.)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Nanocor Inc. (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Other Key Players





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Collaboration, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Nanocomposites Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Polymer Metal Ceramic Others By Product (Value) Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Nanoclay Graphene Nanofiber Others By Application (Value) Packaging Electrical & Electronics Automotive Aerospace & Defense Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!







Industry Developments:

July 2019: Researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara and the University of Hawaii have synthesized nanoparticles that can be used for 3D printing.





﻿﻿



