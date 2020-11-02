Noah Taliferro Shares His Life Journey Through His Purpose
EINPresswire.com/ -- Noah Taliferro, short for his full name Noah Taliferro Spaulding, is unlike any other. Growing up in the DMV of Loudoun County Virginia, where Noah has made and still carries is legacy; His actions and journey speaks for itself, you can love him or hate him, but most people seem to always say the same things about the young man; he is who he is, and that who he's always been, authentic, loud mouthed and an all around loving/caring individual. Having moved around through 9 different schools between the 1st and 12th grade, can be said to understand why Noah has always been able to adapt and open up a room of silence and uncertainty. Just like any other kid, most of his life he had big dreams and goals for himself, but it wasn't long before Noah decided to throw all those dreams away, and you may ask why? Well because Noah knew chasing a "dream" was to have everything else around that dream and not his WHY, so his senior year in high school he dropped everything and decided to follow his PURPOSE in life, because he knew life was bigger than himself, and he had the ability to not only benefit himself but guide, motivate, and help everyone else along the way.
"I've made countless mistakes in my life, and I'm glad I did, and now I owe it to myself and society to give it the best version of myself, I have friends of all colors and all beliefs, and that's the way it should be and we're all ONE at the end of the day, and until we can listen to each others hearts and see each others faults, we wont be ONE." Noah Says.
When moving all alone across the country to Los Angeles CA in 2017, weeks after he graduated high school, Noah was quickly able to do what he always did best and that was garnering the respect and proper attention from the right people. After scraping around the city, in and out of different places to sleep, and taking up just about every quick cash job, but most importantly not changing who he was or what he knew, It was then where Noah would find himself in front of those “people” which most would call their idols and, or celebrity hero's. And it wasn't long before Noah would meet a gentleman by the name of Brett Paul, (President of Warner Television) while working on a background set. Brett, who would give Noah a piece of advice that he would carry on through his years here in LA;
“You’ll get your opportunity, and you may only get it once, so be ready for it, and that will determine the type of person you will become”, Paul said.
In the months following, Noah goes on to book his first Hollywood role, which was a recurring guest star in the Netflix comedy, Family Reunion, where he portrays the role of “Young Jeb,” then going on to sign with representation across the board and booking numerous other roles after that. Most people who try to break into “Hollywood,” it may take them years if not decades, but for one to see and hear what Noah has done in a short span of three years, it seems almost unreal. Fast forward to today, Noah is still doing what he does best and also giving back at an ever fast speed.
“It’s not about me, it’s about us, or why else would I be here? If every job and profession paid the same salary, what would you do? And if you were the only person left living on earth, what would you want?” Noah says.
From written songs for some of our favorite artist, to dropping music of his own, racking millions of streams, to starting his own media company, to then playing ‘Bo Lemming” on the hit series All American on the CW, then “Omar” in Netflix's “Dear White People”, to many more roles and more to come, Noah is a star in the sky, and he’s there, now it’s just a matter of time before everyone notices that star.
Aaron Cohen
"I've made countless mistakes in my life, and I'm glad I did, and now I owe it to myself and society to give it the best version of myself, I have friends of all colors and all beliefs, and that's the way it should be and we're all ONE at the end of the day, and until we can listen to each others hearts and see each others faults, we wont be ONE." Noah Says.
When moving all alone across the country to Los Angeles CA in 2017, weeks after he graduated high school, Noah was quickly able to do what he always did best and that was garnering the respect and proper attention from the right people. After scraping around the city, in and out of different places to sleep, and taking up just about every quick cash job, but most importantly not changing who he was or what he knew, It was then where Noah would find himself in front of those “people” which most would call their idols and, or celebrity hero's. And it wasn't long before Noah would meet a gentleman by the name of Brett Paul, (President of Warner Television) while working on a background set. Brett, who would give Noah a piece of advice that he would carry on through his years here in LA;
“You’ll get your opportunity, and you may only get it once, so be ready for it, and that will determine the type of person you will become”, Paul said.
In the months following, Noah goes on to book his first Hollywood role, which was a recurring guest star in the Netflix comedy, Family Reunion, where he portrays the role of “Young Jeb,” then going on to sign with representation across the board and booking numerous other roles after that. Most people who try to break into “Hollywood,” it may take them years if not decades, but for one to see and hear what Noah has done in a short span of three years, it seems almost unreal. Fast forward to today, Noah is still doing what he does best and also giving back at an ever fast speed.
“It’s not about me, it’s about us, or why else would I be here? If every job and profession paid the same salary, what would you do? And if you were the only person left living on earth, what would you want?” Noah says.
From written songs for some of our favorite artist, to dropping music of his own, racking millions of streams, to starting his own media company, to then playing ‘Bo Lemming” on the hit series All American on the CW, then “Omar” in Netflix's “Dear White People”, to many more roles and more to come, Noah is a star in the sky, and he’s there, now it’s just a matter of time before everyone notices that star.
Aaron Cohen
Late-night 360 media
email us here