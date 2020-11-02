Immunosuppressants Market Trend: Artificial Intelligence Is Leading The Way To More Personalized & Effective Drug Dosing

Immunosuppressants Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The phenotypic personalized medicine or PPM, or a hybrid of artificial intelligence and physician intervention is a new approach to overcome the issues with immunosuppressants. For instance, Tacrolimus is the most widely used immunosuppressant for patients who are undergoing organ transplantation. When the patient is in the hospital, Tacrolimus immunosuppressant levels must be checked regularly and changed frequently. PPM approach that is based on a computational platform is used to overcome this concern. The inputs from the computational platform-based PPM approach includes the past response of the patient to the dose of the drug and other drugs that are being taken, and current data on liver and kidney. Using PPM, the physician can identify the optimal drug and dose combination from various possibilities. Therefore, it is believed that artificial intelligence is leading the way to not only more personalized and effective drug dosing, but also enhancing physicians’ decision-making capabilities by providing clinical data rather than predicted responses.

The global immunosuppressants market size is expected to grow from $14.9 billion in 2019 to $15.08 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.21%. The slow growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The global immunosuppressant drugs market size is then expected to recover and reach $21.44 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 12.45%.

The surge in organ transplant procedures such as kidney transplant and liver transplant due to the rise in incidences of organ failure is the major factor driving the immunosuppressant market growth. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), 39,718 organ transplants were performed in 2019 in the United States, and as of March 2020, there are more than 112,000 candidates on the U.S. national transplant waiting list, waiting for an organ transplant. According to the Global Liver Institute’s 2019 report, there are 13,192 liver patients in the U.S. waiting for a lifesaving transplant. The increasing number of cases of organ transplants and organ failure incidences in patients are, therefore, expected to drive the market growth.

The immunosuppressant market consists of sales of immunosuppressants or anti-rejection drugs generated by companies manufacturing immunosuppressant drugs. Immunosuppressants are medicinal substances that prevent or inhibit activity in the immune system. Immunosuppressive drugs are mainly used in organ transplantation procedures and also in the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, and others.

The global immunosuppressants market is segmented by drug class into corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, anti-proliferative agents, and others. By indication, the market is segmented into organ transplantation, autoimmune disorders, and non-autoimmune inflammatory diseases. By distribution channel, it is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

