Middlesex Barracks - Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304643
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/01/2020 at 5:46 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Williamstown, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/01/2020 State Police responded to Williamstown for a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation revealed that Alcide had violated multiple court orders by contacting the victim via electronic means. Alcide was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/18/2020 at 8:30 AM to answer to the offenses of violation of an abuse prevention order and violation of conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2020 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.