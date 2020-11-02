Middlesex Barracks - Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304643

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/01/2020 at 5:46 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Williamstown, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/01/2020 State Police responded to Williamstown for a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation revealed that Alcide had violated multiple court orders by contacting the victim via electronic means. Alcide was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/18/2020 at 8:30 AM to answer to the offenses of violation of an abuse prevention order and violation of conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2020 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.