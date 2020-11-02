SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT&AGGRAVATED DISORDERLY CONDUCT/TOWN OF SEARSBURG

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B303530

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/29/20 @ 1511 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 8, Searsburg

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault & Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Thomas Shea

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Searsburg, VT

VICTIM: Todd Ramos & Kenneth Watts

AGE: 44 & 34, respectively

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/29/20 at approximately 1511 hours Vermont State

Police were alerted to an incident which occurred on VT RT 8, Searsburg. It was

reported that a male homeowner had confronted Todd Ramos and Kenneth Watts, as

they were seated in a vehicle, at the end of a driveway, while using the phone.

The homeowner, later identified as Thomas Shea, confronted the two men with a

pistol in hand, upset they were parked in his driveway. During a brief exchange,

Shea allegedly fired a round while standing near the vehicle, and again in the

direction of the vehicle as the men drove away.

Subsequent investigation led to Shea being taken into custody and charged with

Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct. Shea was released on court

ordered conditions, which include that he appear in Bennington County Superior

Court, Criminal Division on 11/02/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/02/20 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - No LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.