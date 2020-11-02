SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT&AGGRAVATED DISORDERLY CONDUCT/TOWN OF SEARSBURG
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B303530
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/29/20 @ 1511 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 8, Searsburg
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault & Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Thomas Shea
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Searsburg, VT
VICTIM: Todd Ramos & Kenneth Watts
AGE: 44 & 34, respectively
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/29/20 at approximately 1511 hours Vermont State
Police were alerted to an incident which occurred on VT RT 8, Searsburg. It was
reported that a male homeowner had confronted Todd Ramos and Kenneth Watts, as
they were seated in a vehicle, at the end of a driveway, while using the phone.
The homeowner, later identified as Thomas Shea, confronted the two men with a
pistol in hand, upset they were parked in his driveway. During a brief exchange,
Shea allegedly fired a round while standing near the vehicle, and again in the
direction of the vehicle as the men drove away.
Subsequent investigation led to Shea being taken into custody and charged with
Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct. Shea was released on court
ordered conditions, which include that he appear in Bennington County Superior
Court, Criminal Division on 11/02/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/02/20 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - No LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr Justin Walker
Vermont State Police 'B' Troop
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421