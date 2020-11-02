Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,018 in the last 365 days.

Internationally Celebrated Magician made a Hearse appear on Halloween at Ontario Haunted Hollows Scream Park

Magician Ryan Brown's Reality Magic halloween Hearse illusion

Magician Ryan Brown's Reality Magic halloween Hearse illusion

Magician Ryan Brown's Reality Magic Series

Magician Ryan Brown's Reality Magic Series

Ryan Brown 2019 - Reality magic series

Ryan Brown 2019 - Reality magic series

Watch video of Magician Ryan Brown making a hearse appear out of nowhere on his Youtube series, Reality Magic.

Reality Magic started as a sort of idea of having a magic special type series on YouTube like the TV series Street Magic and how it inspired me growing up as a hobbyist.”
— Magician Ryan Brown

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE : For those who didn’t find 2020 scary enough, York Region’s “most intense, scariest haunted attraction” had a few extra tricks up their sleeve this year. Well - it was actually renowned magician Ryan Brown, a Canadian native taking a break from performances in Vegas and waiting out CoVID-19 back home in Canada, who brought the magic to Haunted Hollows Scream Park on Halloween Morning.

Internationally renowned magician, Ryan Brown, isn’t telling how he did it, but you can see what happened on his Youtube series, Reality Magic. It’s an incredible illusion - or is it ?

How DID that hearse appear out of nowhere in the abandoned parking lot?

Check it out for yourself at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7HNc02AIRY&feature=youtu.be

Brown, who has developed an impressive reputation on the global magic scene, is on a first name basis with some of the world’s biggest names in magic.

In 2011, he attended the acclaimed McBride's Magic and Mystery school in Las Vegas. In 2017 he returned for some performances at the prestigious Wonder Ground owned by Jeff McBride. In a previous statement to media, the young magician who is making a name for himself around the world said that learning from the legends, visiting legendary showrooms and performing on important magic stages seemed “surreal.”

And that’s how viewers are likely to describe his latest trick.

The illusion is the latest episode on his exciting magic themed YouTube channel. “Reality Magic started as a sort of idea of having a magic special type series on YouTube like the TV series Street Magic and how it inspired me growing up as a hobbyist. I have now been doing magic for 25 years - since I was 5 -and continue to develop my craft extensively everyday.”

Find him on socials :

Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/magicryanbrown/

Twitter
https://twitter.com/magicryanbrown?lang=en

LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryan-brown-47a50b7b/

IN THE NEWS :

Magician Ryan Brown visits CP24 in Toronto on Halloween
https://www.cp24.com/video?clipId=1245979

Mississauga.com
https://www.mississauga.com/community-story/5185210-mississauga-magician-and-illusionist-is-making-a-name-for-himself/

YouTube
The Magic of Ryan Brown 2015 teaser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZVtfppgnXs

Ryan Wonder Brown performs Las Vegas 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2K5zQV8qxOM

The Magic of Ryan Brown 2019 : Reality magic series - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FSAnUw1rhw

The Magic of Ryan Brown on stage in Las Vegas at Jeff McBrides Wonderground Nov 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avHvh8FsMUg&t=278s

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Lamourie
Founder, Managing Director & Media Strategist
LAMOURIE MEDIA
"Award Winning PR - Toronto, Hollywood & Beyond"
Toronto : 289-788-5881 * Beverly Hills : 424-444-8052
lamouriePR@gmail.com

Tracy Lamourie
LAMOURIE MEDIA
+1 289-788-5881
lamouriePR@gmail.com

Ryans Brown's Reality Magic Mega halloween illusion 2020 at haunted hollows scream park

You just read:

Internationally Celebrated Magician made a Hearse appear on Halloween at Ontario Haunted Hollows Scream Park

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.