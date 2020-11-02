Internationally Celebrated Magician made a Hearse appear on Halloween at Ontario Haunted Hollows Scream Park

Magician Ryan Brown's Reality Magic halloween Hearse illusion Magician Ryan Brown's Reality Magic Series Ryan Brown 2019 - Reality magic series

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE : For those who didn’t find 2020 scary enough, York Region’s “most intense, scariest haunted attraction” had a few extra tricks up their sleeve this year. Well - it was actually renowned magician Ryan Brown, a Canadian native taking a break from performances in Vegas and waiting out CoVID-19 back home in Canada, who brought the magic to Haunted Hollows Scream Park on Halloween Morning.

Internationally renowned magician, Ryan Brown, isn’t telling how he did it, but you can see what happened on his Youtube series, Reality Magic. It’s an incredible illusion - or is it ?

How DID that hearse appear out of nowhere in the abandoned parking lot?

Check it out for yourself at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7HNc02AIRY&feature=youtu.be

Brown, who has developed an impressive reputation on the global magic scene, is on a first name basis with some of the world’s biggest names in magic.

In 2011, he attended the acclaimed McBride's Magic and Mystery school in Las Vegas. In 2017 he returned for some performances at the prestigious Wonder Ground owned by Jeff McBride. In a previous statement to media, the young magician who is making a name for himself around the world said that learning from the legends, visiting legendary showrooms and performing on important magic stages seemed “surreal.”

And that’s how viewers are likely to describe his latest trick.

The illusion is the latest episode on his exciting magic themed YouTube channel. “Reality Magic started as a sort of idea of having a magic special type series on YouTube like the TV series Street Magic and how it inspired me growing up as a hobbyist. I have now been doing magic for 25 years - since I was 5 -and continue to develop my craft extensively everyday.”

