Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,531 in the last 365 days.

Reality Check Insights Releases its 2020 Presidential Election Predictions

Reality Check Insights predicts an electoral college victory for Joe Biden, 374 – 164.

Joe Biden is expected to win the presidency with a 374 – 164 victory in the electoral college

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In advance of the Presidential Election, Reality Check Insights applies its Targeting Model to estimate the national and state vote share for Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Joe Biden is expected to win the two-party vote share, 54.5% to 45.5% for Donald Trump.

By estimating the vote share in each state, Reality Check Insights also predicts an electoral college victory for Joe Biden, 374 – 164.

The Reality Check Insights Targeting Model uses multilevel regression with synthetic poststratification to generate estimates for the target population and subpopulations (in this case, presidential vote intentions for the country and each individual state). These estimates represent the most likely outcomes based on the Reality Check Insights Targeting Model. The model also estimates uncertainty. National uncertainty is +/- 4%, with state-level uncertainties ranging from +/- 3.2% to 9.7%.

All data used in the Reality Check Insights Targeting Model are from the firm’s State of America III Survey.

Contact:

Ben Leff
CEO, Reality Check Insights
Ben.leff@realitycheckinsights.com

Peter Enns
Chief Data Scientist, Reality Check Insights
Professor of Government at Cornell University
peterenns@cornell.edu

Methodology: Reality Check Insights State of America III Survey was conducted from Oct. 17-26 (N = 1,350). Respondents were recruited through both random address-based sampling (where respondents completed interviews either online (via smart phone or computer) or by calling a toll-free number) and opt-in sampling through online advertising (with all interviews completed online). Respondents recruited through random address-based sampling were given the option to complete the survey in English or Spanish, and online recruitment included advertising in English and Spanish. From a broad pool of online participants, quota sampling based on age, race and ethnicity, gender, education, income, region, and partisanship was used to determine eligibility for inclusion in the sample.

Benjamin Leff
Reality Check Insights
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Reality Check Insights Releases its 2020 Presidential Election Predictions

Distribution channels: Companies, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.