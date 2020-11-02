Vidapoint Brings Emergency Response to Covid-19 Quarantined and Others Restricted To Home

The VIDAPOINT pendant has been uniquely designed to provide an unobtrusive, durable and technically advanced ‘Life-Safety’ device. Felling Safe in Today's World is Not Easy Worldwide Life Safety-anywhere you want it.

ST. SAMPSON, GURNSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS, November 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Wireless Health Limited (GWH) introduced Vidapoint™, a COVID-19-effective personal emergency monitoring solution for delivering help to elders and medically challenged individuals , previously not available many places in the world. As a result it will help control and reduce the costs of potential injury, recovery and care–especially from falls, in the pandemic environment.Falls by the elderly are an increasing cause of death and injury, and consequently care costs increase significantly due to delays with help arriving, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). “Fall death rates in the U.S. increased by 30% in a recent review and over 646,000 individuals globally were affected annually”, said the World heal Organization (WHO). “With the aging population rapidly increasing the market for personal emergency response is expected to be a 9 billion dollar global market by 2022”, according to Global Market Outlook. GWH Vidapoint will uniquely facilitate summoning help to those at home and affected by COVID-19 or subject to a any personal emergency”, said Steven Beeferman, Managing Director of GWH, Managing Director of GWH. By 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015. Today, 125 million people are aged 80 years or older.The Vidapoint network solution uses modern digital technology to reduce the cost and improve the value of the traditional ‘SOS button’-also known as a medical alarm, a time proven tool for providing faster emergency response to the elderly, by making it more available and affordable in existing and new markets. Service costs can be almost cut in half, the company believes. The Vidapoint solution incorporates includes a styled wearable (wrist, belt or as a pendant) device that lightweight (2.5 oz.) and includes advanced fall detection, programmable spoken medication reminders and other voice announcements to keep the user informed and calmer. In addition the Vidapoint Family Care APP (IoS and Android) provides direct communication between family and user to receive immediate notice of alarm alerts (button activated or automatic fall detection initiated), notice of missed medication, as well as confirmation of location. The Vidapoint network exclusively operates over both cellular and (if available) WiFi connection, in the event of loss of cellular service.GWH’s Technical Director, John Queripel, said “we have used the latest communications design all the way from the user device to the Help Centre software resulting in an improved vital service for older people, while retaining its simplicity of use through new cost effective and reliable technology”.Vidapoint Help Centre software assures effective call responses from pendants and the subsequent dispatch of emergency assistance and notification of family, caregivers or professional services. The emergency call can be automatic (no button press) which provides GPS based location data and continuous crumb tracking when Vidapoint device users are affected and even unable push a button, talk or report their location.Vidapoint is provided as a subscription service available for use in over 120 countries, Pendant voice announcements and Help Centre software are available in local languages. GWH distributes Vidapoint through Authorized Vidapoint Service Providers along with supporting Vidapoint Help Centre implementation, training and service marketing development. Detailed information and demonstration video are available at www.vidapoint.life About Global Wireless Health Limited-Global Wireless Health is an international life safety solution company focused on providing organizations with the tools they need to deliver a next-generation cost-benefit personal emergency response (PERS) service to their customers and clients in the shortest possible time and at the least possible cost, anywhere in the world.For further information please contact:John Queripel (Guernsey, CI) +44 (0) 7781 111688 john@globalwirelesshealth.comSteven Beeferman (Atlanta, USA) +1 404 538 2067 steve@globalwirelesshealth.com

VIDAPOINT™ BRINGS “PERS” TO EMERGENCY CENTERS AROUND THE WORLD