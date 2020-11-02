Top Divorce Attorney, Susan Guthrie Welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Cohen, "The Divorce Doctor" to The Divorce & Beyond Podcast
Attorney Susan Guthrie and Dr. Elizabeth Cohen, two of the leading divorce professionals in the country unite for a special series of episodes of The Divorce & Beyond Podcast
Two Leading Divorce Professionals Unite to Create a Groundbreaking Series of Episodes Addressing the Intersection of Divorce and Mental Health
Everything that we think about how people are supposed to act, based on categories, they are not real. . . . everyone feels everything. The question is, will we allow them to express it?”UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Guthrie, nationally recognized as one of the leading divorce attorneys and mediators in the country, started her popular podcast, The Divorce & Beyond Podcast, almost a year ago in order to share her 30 years of knowledge and insights with those facing the difficult process of divorce. With a focus on both practical advice for navigating the ins and outs of divorce as well as an emphasis on resources to help people to thrive in their life beyond, the podcast debuted on the iTunes Top Self-Help Podcasts List and continues to garner accolades and acclaim as Susan, and her guests, some of the top experts in divorce and related fields, draw back the curtain on the inner workings of divorce and provide needed hope and support for a better future.
— Dr. Elizabeth Cohen, The Divorce Doctor on The Divorce & Beyond Podcast
Dr. Elizabeth Cohen also known as The Divorce Doctor, is a leading clinical psychologist in New York City whose private practice is focused on helping women to heal grow and thrive after divorce. She created her innovative online divorce course and membership program, Afterglow: The Light at the Other Side of Divorce and is the CEO and Director of Dr. Elizabeth Cohen and Associates, a group private practice serving children, adolescents, and adults.
Recently, these two leading divorce professionals came together to create a series of episodes that addressed the many mental health and emotional aspects of both divorce, and other life challenges with a special focus on the additional pressures and stress of life during COVID. The first episode in the series, “The Divorce Doctor is in The House: Dealing with the Emotions of Divorce” rocketed to the number one spot on the podcast’s chart and remains the most downloaded episode weekly of the show. The second episode, “The Perfect Storm: What You Need to Know About Anxiety, Depression, Divorce & COVID” has similarly been extremely popular with listeners and currently sits in seventh position on the chart.
This week, the latest episode in the series, “TOXIC MASCULINITY: The Untold Cost to Men AND Women” debuts with an episode that was inspired by an email outreach from a male listener who asked for resources that support men and dealing with the emotional side of divorce. As Dr. Elizabeth says in the episode, "the more we push away any feeling, even when we look like we are ok on the outside, on the inside, we are in so much pain." As men are socialized to reject vulnerability, they have limited resources, both internally and externally, to deal with life’s challenges, including divorce. This impacts not only men, but women as well and this important topic delves into both the issue of toxic masculinity and also, what we each as individuals and collectively, can do to change the paradigm.
Future episodes will focus on the emotional challenges experienced during the upcoming holiday season, especially this year with the need for social distancing, and other topics requested by loyal listeners of the show. The Divorce & Beyond Podcast with Susan Guthrie, Esq. is a weekly show with new episodes airing Mondays at 6:00 a.m. on all major podcast outlets and on the website www.divorceandbeyondpod.com. You can find out more about Dr. Elizabeth Cohen on her website www.drelizabethcohen.com.
Susan Guthrie
The Divorce & Beyond Podcast
+1 203-295-3388
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn