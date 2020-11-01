Edward Underwear: Great for the wearer and good for the planet.
Edward Underwear, combine timeless British elegance and superior enhanced comfort for the discerning gentleman.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly launched British men’s underwear brand, Edward Underwear, combines timeless British elegance and superior enhanced comfort for the discerning gentleman.
Inspired by the human body, Edward Underwear is the first British designed underwear brand for men to focus on comfort and style while using more sustainable materials. Viscose, as commercially viable alternative to cotton, has been around since 1905 and is made from cellulose derived from eucalyptus, beech pine, bamboo, soy, or sugar cane. By using viscose made using these fast-growing plants and trees, Edward Underwear have created intimate clothing that is great for the wearer and better for the planet than many more common underwear materials.
Founded in 2017 by 28 year old Essex born, Jake Dormer, the brand took three years to design, develop and sample men’s underwear that was both comfortable and echoed the British sensibilities of great tailoring and understated design. The final underwear offers comfort, odour protection, breathability and flexibility at one of the lowest price points for a premium underwear brand in the UK. This year Dormer launched the Classic and Fitness collections with enhanced comfort and a wide choice of fit options. Within each collection customers can choose between trunk, regular brief or tanga brief fits in black, grey or white. At the heart of the Classic collection is a need for everyday comfort and style, while the Fitness collection focuses on a precision fit and ease of movement.
While Dormer was inspired by the human body and British understated elegance, it was his passion for illustration, and a desire to manifest his drawings in reality, that led to founding of his brand. Granted a Government backed small business loan, Dormer was able to fund production and bring his specific vision to life:
“I spent a year travelling around the world and in that time I grew to appreciate the charm and elegance of British style. With Edward Underwear, I wanted to create the essence of British prestige, mixed with comfort and practicality for everyday use.”
The Edward Underwear website launched in 2020, with every fit and design available for the flat price of just £9.00+pp
