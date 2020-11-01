Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,954 in the last 365 days.

New Jewellery Brand that Resuscitates the 20th Century Modern Movement

Elara Announces the Launch of their First Collection, the Avant-Garde on 19 September

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elara, a modern jewellery brand founded in Singapore, set their own vision of creating timeless jewellery that reflects the modern movement emerges since the 20th century.

The jewellery design embodies the essence of modern movement; which embraces functionalism, minimalism, and rejection of ornament, emphasising only pure forms and eliminates any decoration. This influence lays strongly as the design foundation of Elara as they believe this concept creates a new design spectrum and aesthetic experience to their customers.

Elara believes in crafting something more than just a piece of jewellery. "We strive to build an emotional connection with our clients through a unique design that speaks to their heart," says Richard Y., founder of Elara.

There are three earring designs launched in the Avant-Garde collection, prices ranged between USD $575 - $756. For further information about Elara, visit www.elarajewellery.com

ELARA PR TEAM
ELARA JEWELLERY
+65 8101 0861
admin@elarajewellery.com

You just read:

New Jewellery Brand that Resuscitates the 20th Century Modern Movement

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.