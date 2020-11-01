New Jewellery Brand that Resuscitates the 20th Century Modern Movement
Elara Announces the Launch of their First Collection, the Avant-Garde on 19 SeptemberSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elara, a modern jewellery brand founded in Singapore, set their own vision of creating timeless jewellery that reflects the modern movement emerges since the 20th century.
The jewellery design embodies the essence of modern movement; which embraces functionalism, minimalism, and rejection of ornament, emphasising only pure forms and eliminates any decoration. This influence lays strongly as the design foundation of Elara as they believe this concept creates a new design spectrum and aesthetic experience to their customers.
Elara believes in crafting something more than just a piece of jewellery. "We strive to build an emotional connection with our clients through a unique design that speaks to their heart," says Richard Y., founder of Elara.
There are three earring designs launched in the Avant-Garde collection, prices ranged between USD $575 - $756. For further information about Elara, visit www.elarajewellery.com
