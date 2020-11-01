Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 31st October 2020
Active cases: 357 New cases: 2 New tests: 316 Total confirmed: 3,672 Recovered: 3,196 (+320) Deaths: 119 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 91 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,931 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 357 New cases: 2 New tests: 316 Total confirmed: 3,672 Recovered: 3,196 (+320) Deaths: 119 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.