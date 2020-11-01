TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Maryville

At the request of 5th District Attorney General Mike Flynn, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in Maryville.

The incident happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Old Niles Ferry Road near Cooper Road. Initial reports from the scene indicate that police officers from the Maryville Police Department responded to a call for service involving a man in the road with guns. After officers arrived, the interaction with the individual escalated, shots were fired, and the man was struck. The individual, identified as Matthew Daniel Johnston (DOB: 3/12/76), was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.