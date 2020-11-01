St Albans Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204729
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: VSP St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/31/2020
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Kyle Small
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/29/2020, Troopers from the St Albans Barracks received a report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that Small has conditions not to maintain contact with females under the age of 18. It was discovered through investigation that Small violated those conditions. On 10/31/20 Small was arrested and released on flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 11/2/20 at 1300hrs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/2/20 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Included
