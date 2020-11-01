Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 95 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,908 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A204729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                           

STATION: VSP St Albans                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2020

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Small                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/29/2020, Troopers from the St Albans Barracks received a report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that Small has conditions not to maintain contact with females under the age of 18. It was discovered through investigation that Small violated those conditions. On 10/31/20 Small was arrested and released on flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 11/2/20 at 1300hrs.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/2/20 @ 1300 hours           

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.