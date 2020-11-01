St Albans Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: VSP St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2020

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Kyle Small

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/29/2020, Troopers from the St Albans Barracks received a report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that Small has conditions not to maintain contact with females under the age of 18. It was discovered through investigation that Small violated those conditions. On 10/31/20 Small was arrested and released on flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 11/2/20 at 1300hrs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/2/20 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Included

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993