DLNR NEWS RELEASE: CARES ACT APPLICATIONS FOR HAWAI‘I FISHING SECTORS OPEN MONDAY

Posted on Oct 31, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Honolulu) – The CARES Act, authorizes and provides appropriations to the U.S. Department of Commerce to aid qualified fisheries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over $300 million was identified for fisheries and aquaculture with a total sum of $4,337,445 allocated for eligible Hawai‘i fishery sectors. The application period opens on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) has developed a spend plan with the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Applications must be submitted to the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission by Nov. 23, 2020. Interested applicants must review the spend plan to determine their eligibility. At a minimum, applicants must be able to claim:

  • Economic revenue losses greater than 35% as compared to the prior 5-year* average revenue; or
  • any negative impacts to subsistence, cultural, or ceremonial fisheries

*Entities that have been in business less than five years are still eligible for assistance. 

Fishery participants eligible for funding include commercial fishing businesses, charter/for-hire fishing businesses, qualified aquaculture operations, wholesale seafood dealers and processors, subsistence/cultural/ceremonial fishers, and other fishery-related businesses.

For questions about eligibility or the application: [email protected].  

To apply: Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission (PSMFC) website: https://www.psmfc.org/cares-act-the-coronavirus-aid-relief-and-economic-security-act.

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

(808) 587-0396

[email protected] 

