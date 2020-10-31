Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,917 in the last 365 days.

389,000 BinaxNOW COVID-19 Tests Distributed Thus Far to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s)

Washington, DC – As part of the Trump Administration’s ongoing national effort to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in high risk communities, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today detailed that 389,040 state-of-the-art Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid tests have been distributed at no cost to 83 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HCBU’s) in 24 states.

Through the week of October 26, HBCU’s in North Carolina have been shipped 52,040 BinaxNOW tests – representing the highest state total; second is Georgia HCBU’s with 41,000; third is Louisiana HCBU’s with 39,000; fourth is Texas HCBU’s with 28,200; fifth is Alabama HCBU’s with 26,520; sixth is Maryland HCBU’s with 26,120; seventh is Mississippi HBCU’s with 22,000; eighth is Virginia HCBU’s with 21,400; ninth is South Carolina HCBU’s with 18,040; tied for tenth are Tennessee and Florida HBCU’s with 18,000.   The full distribution to HBCU’s is in the table below.

“Preventing COVID-19 outbreaks in high risk communities is a key Administration priority and, unfortunately, African-Americans are five times more likely to be hospitalized from coronavirus,” stated Assistant Secretary for Health, Admiral Brett Giroir, M.D. “HBCUs often have limited resources, and many cannot afford coronavirus testing from private firms. The number of tests to be supplied over the duration of this effort will allow each school to test symptomatic individuals and their contacts, in addition to performing baseline surveillance sampling of their student populations as needed.” 

The Abbott BinaxNOW test is the only rapid point of care test that does not require instrumentation – is easy to use, produces COVID-19 test results within fifteen minutes and costs just five dollars. In addition to responding quickly to flash outbreaks, these tests are ideally suited for the screening and ongoing surveillance of underserved demographic groups and in congregate settings such as group homes, nursing homes, K-12 schools and institutions of higher learning.

Giroir pointed out, however, that testing does not substitute for avoiding crowded indoor spaces, washing one’s hands, or wearing a mask when not able to physically distance. “Combining personal responsibility with smart, targeted testing is a proven formula to prevent outbreaks – but we cannot ‘test our way’ out of this pandemic. Public vigilance in adhering to precautionary measures is required – especially as we see the onset of mitigation fatigue and colder weather in many parts of the country.”

SCHOOL NAME

NUMBER OF TESTS

Alabama A & M University

9,000

Alabama State University

7,000

Albany State University

9,000

Alcorn State University

7,000

Allen University

3,000

Benedict University

2,600

Bennett College

3,000

Bethune Cookman Univ.

5,000

Bluefield State College

3,000

Bowie State University

7,120

Central State University

3,000

Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science

1,720

Chicago State University

5,000

Claflin University

5,000

Clark Atlanta University

7,000

Clinton College

240

Coppin State University

5,000

Delaware State University

5,000

Denmark Technical College

480

Dillard University

3,000

Edward Waters College

3,000

Elizabeth City State University

3,000

Fayetteville State University

7,000

Fisk University

3,000

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

7,000

Florida Memorial University

3,000

Fort Valley State University

5,000

Grambling State University

7,000

Hampton University

5,400

Harris-Stowe State University

3,000

Howard University

3,000

Huston-Tillotson University

3,000

Jackson State University

9,000

Jarvis Christian College

3,000

Johnson C. Smith University

6,600

Kentucky State University

5,000

Lane College

3,000

Langston University

5,000

LeMoyne-Owen College

3,000

Lincoln University (MO)

3,000

Lincoln University (PA)

3,000

Livingstone College

3,000

Miles College

3,000

Mississippi Valley State University

3,000

Morehouse College

5,000

Morgan State University

9,000

Morris College

720

Norfolk State University

9,000

North Carolina A & T State University

9,000

North Carolina Central University

9,000

Oakwood University

3,000

Paine College

3,000

Philander Smith College

1,000

Prairie View A & M University

9,000

Rust College

3,000

Savannah State University

7,000

Shaw University

3,000

South Carolina State University

3,000

Southern University and A & M College

9,000

Southern University at New Orleans

5,000

Southern University at Shreveport

5,000

Southern University Law Center

3,000

Spelman College

5,000

St. Augustine's University

1,440

Stillman College

3,000

Talladega College

1,520

Tennessee State University

9,000

Texas College

3,000

Texas Southern University

9,000

Tougaloo College

3,000

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

7,000

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

5,000

University of the District of Columbia

7,000

University of the Virgin Islands

5,000

University of the Virgin Islands - St Thomas Campus

5,000

Virginia Union University

3,000

Virginia State University

7,000

Voorhees College

3,000

West Virginia State University

5,000

Wilberforce University

3,000

Wiley College

1,200

Winston-Salem State University

7,000

Xavier University of Louisiana

7,000

TOTAL

389,040

 

 

You just read:

389,000 BinaxNOW COVID-19 Tests Distributed Thus Far to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.