389,000 BinaxNOW COVID-19 Tests Distributed Thus Far to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s)

Washington, DC – As part of the Trump Administration’s ongoing national effort to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in high risk communities, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today detailed that 389,040 state-of-the-art Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid tests have been distributed at no cost to 83 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HCBU’s) in 24 states.

Through the week of October 26, HBCU’s in North Carolina have been shipped 52,040 BinaxNOW tests – representing the highest state total; second is Georgia HCBU’s with 41,000; third is Louisiana HCBU’s with 39,000; fourth is Texas HCBU’s with 28,200; fifth is Alabama HCBU’s with 26,520; sixth is Maryland HCBU’s with 26,120; seventh is Mississippi HBCU’s with 22,000; eighth is Virginia HCBU’s with 21,400; ninth is South Carolina HCBU’s with 18,040; tied for tenth are Tennessee and Florida HBCU’s with 18,000. The full distribution to HBCU’s is in the table below.

“Preventing COVID-19 outbreaks in high risk communities is a key Administration priority and, unfortunately, African-Americans are five times more likely to be hospitalized from coronavirus,” stated Assistant Secretary for Health, Admiral Brett Giroir, M.D. “HBCUs often have limited resources, and many cannot afford coronavirus testing from private firms. The number of tests to be supplied over the duration of this effort will allow each school to test symptomatic individuals and their contacts, in addition to performing baseline surveillance sampling of their student populations as needed.”

The Abbott BinaxNOW test is the only rapid point of care test that does not require instrumentation – is easy to use, produces COVID-19 test results within fifteen minutes and costs just five dollars. In addition to responding quickly to flash outbreaks, these tests are ideally suited for the screening and ongoing surveillance of underserved demographic groups and in congregate settings such as group homes, nursing homes, K-12 schools and institutions of higher learning.

Giroir pointed out, however, that testing does not substitute for avoiding crowded indoor spaces, washing one’s hands, or wearing a mask when not able to physically distance. “Combining personal responsibility with smart, targeted testing is a proven formula to prevent outbreaks – but we cannot ‘test our way’ out of this pandemic. Public vigilance in adhering to precautionary measures is required – especially as we see the onset of mitigation fatigue and colder weather in many parts of the country.”