The Cannigma Presents a New Way of Reviewing Cannabis Strains

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a rapid evolution taking place in the cannabis industry. With more and more countries legalizing both medical and recreational use of marijuana, cannabis research, investment, cultivation, and product development are surging. Much of this research focuses around the myriad potential that cannabis may hold for millions suffering from a variety of health complaints around the world. In an effort to make sense of the thousands of cannabis strains available around the world, The Cannigma Tree Ltd. is compiling a comprehensive index, based on lab results, user reports and scientific literature. These reviews present the history and lineage of chemovars (chemical varieties), along with an average chemical profile - that is, the main cannabinoids and terpenes present in the strain. Cannabinoids, like THC and CBD, and terpenes, which are responsible for the aroma of the plant, are the main active compounds in cannabis.



For patients who need help choosing from the array of cannabis products available in dispensaries today, The Cannigma’s strain pages also suggest medical conditions that the strain may help, along with its sativa/indica classification.



While the wisdom of the masses holds that indica strains are more sedating and sativa more uplifting, in reality, the effects of a given type of cannabis come down to a variety of factors — and the chemical makeup is only one of them. A patient’s unique biology, age, and tolerance, as well as the dose and consumption method, also play a part.



About The Cannigma:



The Cannigma is dedicated to making credible cannabis information and solutions accessible to anyone who’s looking for it. The platform is designed to be a practical resource — for everyone from patients to doctors to recreational cannabis consumers — that lets readers easily find the info they need.



Made up of cannabis specialists, seasoned journalists and marketers, and a scientific advisory board, The Cannigma team is based in Israel and led by CEO Elana Goldberg and COO Wassim Bahous.



