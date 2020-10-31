ROSA VELENO EXECUTIVE PRODUCES 2020 HOLLYWOOD AFRICAN PRESTIGIOUS AWARD WINNING SHORT FILM "COERCION"

Short Film, "Coercion" 2020 Virtual Hollywood African Prestigious Awards Re-Airs Halloween Day 12 Noon PST.

HAPA Awards Re-Airs On Halloween Day at 12 PM & 4 PM PST

You never know unless you try.” — Rosa Veleno

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: Rosa Veleno leads Team Reel Life in the creation of a multi-award winning short film about the horrors of mental health and the importance of suicide prevention titled, “Coercion.” The film initially competed in the 48hr Film Festival and premiered at Regal at LA Live and celebrated a Merit Award win during 2019’s Freeway Film Festival screening at Complex Theater. This year, Team Reel Life accepts the award for 2020 Hollywood African Prestigious Awards, Best Independent Short Film. Cast & Crew: Nia Miranda, Jonnae Thompson, Ranier Clemente, Lowes Moore III, Dylan Fleming, Paul Zecharia, Rosa Veleno, Robert Tapia, Aneesa Nash, EJ Lewis, Tyfanny Rice, Teddy C. White Aldin Enriquez, David L. Watkins, Lisa Marquez, Cassie Zambran, Francios Bennett.

Rosa Veleno®, Executive Producer & Writer: is a singer-songwriter from Detroit. The Navy veteran is a writer, content creator, publicist, and consultant through her company MegaEntivision L.L.C. Veleno has co-written records like debut single "Skin I'm In" for Disney's The Lion King star, Shahadi Wright Joseph. In 2018 she registered her service mark Rosa Veleno® after successfully winning her three-year opposition case John Veleno Vs. Sheena S. Todd. She is currently working on an EP and set to graduate with her Master of Arts degree from California State University, Northridge, for Music Industry Administration, spring 2021. During the HAPA re-air, Veleno will accept the Best Independent Short Film award on behalf of Team Reel Life.

Nia Miranda, Actress: Raised in Detroit, with Igbo Nigerian roots, filmmaker, actress, and “ARTivist” is “Bringing Love Back” through her production company. She is featured in Ty Dolla $ign’s single SULLEN SUNDAY. Nia’s latest work in the series McGraw Ave that is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Jonnae Thompson, Actress: is a stand-up comedian, actress, writer, and vocalist born & raised in San Diego, California. You may recognize her from Tru TV’s “Laff Tracks” and Seasons 1 & 2 of Revolt TV’s “Funny AF, or “All Def”. According to Jonnae, ordinary life is full of humor. She recently co-starred in the upcoming horror “Children of The Sun” in addition to the digital comedy series, “Car Therapy.”

Ranier Clemente, Actor: is a highly sought after engineer, songwriter, and recording artist. Under his moniker, Ray Champion partnered with multi-platinum songwriter Mickey Shiloh for EP titled “Rare DNA.” His record “Code” also appears in “Coercion.”

Lowes Moore III, Actor: is a Los Angeles based Actor and Vocalist raised in ‘Money Earnin’ Mount Vernon, New York. He recently inked with Brandi England and Ignite Artist Inc. Lowes also directed and produced six showcases this year to include, Two Roads Theater’s first-ever Virtual 30 Actors in 60 Minutes Showcase.

Dylan Fleming, Writer & Actor: is a Los Angeles based & bred music journalist, comedian, YouTuber, and podcast host. He is a graduate of Hampton University and the founder of PALM “PrettyAwesomeLitMusic.com.” Dylan recently has worked in casting for Netflix’s Rhythm+Flow, season two, and partnered with Vitakari to curate their first-ever live music festival called .WAV; he also writes for The Urban Buzz.

Paul Zecharia, the Actor, is a Los Angeles-based artist from Michigan. The Columbia College, Chicago graduate has spent several years working on films, television shows, music videos, and commercials in the production space. Paul is currently focused on screenwriting and drafting his first novel.

Robert Tapia, Director: is a self-taught director, cinematography, and photography who just aspires to tell stories that make people contemplate. He joined this year’s 48 Hour Film Project called “DEAD ENDS.” and make micro-films with Mind Visual Productions.

Aneesa Nash, Editor: is a California native who studied at Los Angeles Film School. As an editor, she has assisted on projects at Netflix, OWN, and FX Networks.

EJ Lewis, Producer & 1st Assistant Director: is originally from Metro-Detroit, she has been featured in her first acting showcase, Virtual 30 Actors in 60 Minutes, available on YouTube. She has also worked on a short called “The Counselor,” which premiered September 24, 2020, streaming on UMC.

Aldin Enriquez, Writer & 1st Assistant Cinematographer: is a Riverside native and graduate from the University of California.

Teddy C. White, Cinematographer & Gaffer: is a director of photography, producer, and cinematographer from New York. The summa cum laude Los Angeles Film graduate has worked with T’keyah Crystal Kemah, Glen Plummer, Eric Roberts, and Tucker Smallwood.

Noel Palacios: Producer, Composer & Sound Editor: is the owner of Mind Visual Productions, he’s working on two feature films and recently began working with Dharmann Studios.

Tyranny Rice: Producer & Writer: is a film and creative director. She specialized in music videos and studied at Los Angeles Film School.

Lisa Marquez, Make Up Artist: is a Los Angeles based makeup & special effects artist. She is currently working towards a Master Esthetician License while serving as a frontline caregiver.

Francios Bennett, Production Assistant: is attending LA Valley College for Screen Writing. He is working on a single with artists Pretty Money and has done production work on Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Wisdom of Fools.

David L. Watkin, Writer: is a writer, he worked with the team virtually during the 48hr film project.

Cassie Zambran, Make-Up Artist: is a makeup artist, she worked with the cast on set to create Coecion’s gory horror scenes.

WHAT: Founder Tina Weisinger, Co-Founder Amberr Washington, and the executive and supporting team members conquered the 2020 Hollywood African Prestigious Awards exhibited October 17th-18th. The international awards show was successfully broadcasted and streamed live from South Africa to Los Angeles. This year’s message was “I Am Because We Are One,” with hosts Ugandan socialite Zari The Boss Lady & Comedian Michael Blackson. You can find the links to the show this year’s winners and more updates on our website. The 5th annual HAPA show is scheduled for the first Sunday, November 2021!

WHERE: YouTube on HAPAWARDS.COM



WHEN: October 31, 2020



HAPA 2020 BEST-INDIE SHORT FILM: Coercion By Team Reel Life



Coercion, an Award-Winning Short Film By Team Reel Life