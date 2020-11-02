First COVID-19 related web series,"From a Distance" Debuts November 12
“From a Distance;” is a web series in which friends learn live their lives during COVID-19. FAD is the first COVID-19 web series created by African Americans.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Boston, Massachusetts - (November 2, 2020) – Its March of 2020. The worst pandemic the world has ever seen seeks to rob a group of artists of what they seek refuge in during good and bad times – their art. How would they continue to create when they could no longer physically connect? Unsure of their answer, they took their concerns from pen and paper and to screen to create “From a Distance;” a socially distanced web series that mirrors current events. The series that chronicles the stories of a group of multicultural and economically diverse friends who must learn to continue to live their lives with passion and purpose in isolation. Conflict in the story emerges throughout their attempts to fulfill their instinctive desires as humans to remain connected to each other – even if it’s from a distance. Click here to view episode 1. http://www.bigmediaagency.com/from-a-distance---episode-1.html
The series, which premieres on November 12 at www.fadseries.com and on Facebook @fadseries chronicles the lives of 14 quarantined Americans struggling with exploring intimacy during COVID-19. This 2-season, 8 episode “in the thick of it” dramedy is the movie ‘Crash’ meets “Coffee and Cigarettes,” unfolding on video and told through social media connections. Against the backdrop of a world that has been thrown into instant chaos each member of its cast of characters must make bold decisions for their lives. Self -shot by the actors in New England and throughout the East Coast, the project takes an introspective approach to the pandemic by giving a look into people’s homes, lives and how the chaotic outside world had begun to affect their relationships.
In addition to the first series of its kind to be released via the web (even prior to NBC's series Connections), the series was created and produced by African American filmmakers - writer, director and producers, and features a multicultural cast.
“How does a group of artists cope during a pandemic,” says Issa Bibbins, the pianist and songwriter and producer who conceived the idea of creating a web series to stay connected with the community. “They take their cares and concerns about the state of the world to screen, to create work whose purpose is to establish connectivity during the throes of social isolation.” Bibbins reached out to David J Curtis, actor, director and musician, and writer Andre Donegan, to collaborate on the script. The team finalized the script via the Internet, to create one of the first cast productions made in quarantine without the production team or staff meeting in person.
Their vehicle for artistic expression became a viable solution for creating a series during a time when Hollywood has been cancelling or postponing television shows and films and or re-calibrating production schedules due to the social distancing requirements. The cast of “From a Distance” crafted and shot the series featuring Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) actors, helmed by an African American production team and led by veteran actors and directors. Some of the professional actors have appeared in film and TV productions such as: Spenser Confidential, NOS4A2, Little Women, Law and Order SVU, The Equalizer, Castle Rock, Defending Jacob, Blood and Money, New Amsterdam and many more. Olivia Bradley-Willeman joined the New England based team from New York working as technical director complemented by her experience as an IT director at Fordham University. Production for the web series was completed on June 30, 2020, and is now in post-production.
“Although they were filming ‘From a Distance’ without any physical interaction during the worst pandemic and economic recession the world has ever seen, these actors, and this crew and production team was as serious, talented and professional as any other I have worked with in Hollywood,” says director David J. Curtis, who brings close to 20 years of experience in theatre, film and television to the project. “And while the pandemic has created limitations on how people move about, in many ways it has created opportunities for people to think differently about everything – including finding more innovative ways to collaborate and create,” he says.
Curtis was so excited about the project that he invited good friend and fellow stage and screen actor, Jackie Davis to the first virtual table read of the script. Davis immediately became inspired to assist in moving the project forward.
“I was initially apprehensive about joining production for a medium where I’ve only served as an actor, but as it turns out, having over a decade of experience in acting/producing for theatre, it takes some of the same skills,” she says. She immediately signed onto the project as casting director, co-director and co-producer. “It was exciting to put that part of my brain back to work.”
Now that the production team, directors and producers have created From a Distance, and the world remains socially isolated, the group will continue to expand this series as well as create others to break through the entertainment industry and the world in times of isolation. “As the project progressed, it became clearer to everyone involved that connection was something we all needed. More than ever, America is fragmented by the physical, emotional, political, and economic distance between us. We must continue to find innovative ways to come together, create art, and in the process, heal ourselves," Bibbins concludes.
For more information on From a Distance visit www.fadseries.com.
