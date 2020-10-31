Homicide: 4200 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 30, 2020, in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:19 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female, inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. A second adult female was located suffering from a minor graze wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the first victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was treated on the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old Lorraine Marie Thomas, of Southeast, DC.