Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,957 in the last 365 days.

Grandmother Tells Her Story and Urges Americans to Vote

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eva Navratil is telling the painful story of her childhood for the first time ever. While difficult, she has decided to share it because in the wake of this critical election, it needs to be heard now more than ever before.

As a child she lived through the atrocities of a dictatorship. She experienced things that no child should ever have to live though. Now as a grandmother, the greatest joy in life, she is asking for the help of all Americans to help protect her children, grandchildren by voting in the upcoming election on November 3rd to safeguard our freedom and democracy.

She says, "Just like mine, your life can change in a very short time if you do not help me and safeguard your freedom and democracy."

The events Eva discusses happened in Hungary behind the iron curtain, between 1948 - 1953.

Video is available on YouTube: "Dear Americans: My grandmother is asking for your help."

She asks us all to listen to her message and share.

For more information about Eva's story, contact Tabitha at Life to Paper Publishing: tabitha@lifetopaper.com




Tabitha Rose
Life to Paper Publishing Inc.
+1 6475622230
info@lifetopaper.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Grandmother Tells Her Story and Urges Americans to Vote

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.