Health Evolution at Forefront of $124 billion Supplements Industry Consumer Safety

US Company Health Evolution Announces A Supplements Safety Solution To Protect Consumers Powered By Real Items™ and VeChain™ Blockchain Technology
Nevada-based supplement company Health Evolution is leading the industry by using new technology so consumers can verify ingredients.
Health Evolution, the specialist YTE® stem cell and cortisol manager US dietary supplements company established in 2014, has announced a partnership with blockchain technology to provide transparency and consumer protection. These US-based firms are easing the fight against poor mental and physical health for consumers and medical professionals.
$368,500 of Clinically Proven Ingredients Verified by US Startup Real Items on VeChain’s Blockchain
“The rare Norwegian ingredient we use has been subject to counterfeit in the past by other manufacturers.
"Supplement fraud is widespread. Now we are at the forefront of providing consumer protection in the $124 billion dollar supplements industry.
"The new AminoSerene Advanced formula incorporates immutable proof of ingredients, from supplier through manufacture, distribution, and sale, to Doctors and other customers globally”, says Angela Wright MBE, Co-founder and Research Coordinator at Health Evolution.
The new AminoSerene Advanced formula provides immunity support and relief from stress and anxiety, featuring Norwegian ingredient YTE® Young Tissue Extract Dynamic Protein, proven effective in clinical trials and peer-reviewed research.
With blockchain verification from Real Items and VeChain NFT, consumers can verify the origin, authenticity, quantity and effectiveness of their supplements.
The VeChain Foundation NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Standard in conjunction with Real Items proves that consumer items are the real thing, through the use of “smart contracts”. This makes it impossible for an item to be fraudulent.
A Million Dollars of Fakes?
The $124 billion supplements industry is a common target for fakes because of loose regulations. The FDA does not test nor regulate the sale of dietary supplements, and neither do most retailers including Amazon.
“Counterfeit supplements can be worthless, or dangerous, or both” says former investigative agent for the FDA, Gary Collins.
The New York State attorney general’s office reported that GNC, Walgreens, Target, and Walmart have been selling “fraudulent and potentially dangerous” supplements:
- GNC supplements contained unlisted ingredients, including dangerous allergens
- A “ginseng” supplement from Walgreens was found to be rice and garlic.
- Six supplements from Target tested negative for the main ingredient they claimed and instead contained cheap ingredients including beans and rice.
- Amazon has seen a surge in counterfeits and imitation merchants, with 25 percent of Amazon’s marketplace items being Chinese knockoffs, according to Forbes.
- Functional Medicine Expert Dr Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP reports, “This is an industry that has almost no regulation. This means we are guinea pigs unless we choose to take matters into our own hands. As a doctor, what comes to mind when I hear all of this is the growing issue of fake supplements.”
Health Evolution’s formulas have always been independently tested and verified, but this new technology puts the consumer in control, able to claim and verify each individual bottle.
The formulas provide proven immunity support, relief from stress and anxiety.
Experts warn continuous unrelieved stress can trigger infection and lead to brain damage.
Studies show that high levels of the stress hormone cortisol diminish immune system function, increasing the potential impact from viruses and other poor health outcomes.
More than 50% of Americans over 65 are reported to have high levels of cortisol.
Canadian scientists recently reported that neurons involved in chronic anxiety and fear “extensively overlap” in areas associated with brain disease.
Symptoms of chronic stress, or “allostatic load”, include poor immunity, weight gain, low energy, trouble sleeping, constant worrying, anxiety and overwhelm, low mood and tiredness, poor memory and brain fog, cravings and poor digestion, cuts and wounds which are slow to heal.
The connections between ongoing stress, high cortisol levels and infection, disease, and poor health are clinically proven.
Health experts say it is essential to break the stress cycle to achieve strong immunity and good health.
“Supporting and maintaining a healthy immune system is required to fight all causes of inflammation, infections, and stress-related disorders”, says scientist and surgeon Dr Leonard Makowka MD PhD, former Chairman of the Department of Surgery and Director of Transplantation Services at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.
“Normalisation of cortisol levels supports and maintains a healthy immune system”, added Dr Makowka.
Companies supplying dietary supplements to support healthy cortisol levels report soaring demand in the US and globally, but until now it has been difficult for consumers to know if they are getting the real items.
Health Evolution formulas are proven effective in dealing with chronic stress, managing the “stress hormone” cortisol, and regenerating stem cells.
"Health Evolution is excited to be bringing this world-first innovation to consumers who care about getting the real item” says Angela Wright MBE from Health Evolution, adding,
“Each bottle of our AminoSerene Advanced formula is individually verified from ingredient supply, manufacturing, through to consumer. We use only genuine ingredients and state the clinically therapeutic dose of each ingredient..
" Now, finally, consumers can have blockchain-level security and peace of mind, knowing each bottle has cast-iron independent irrefutable proof of contents.”
• Blockchain security provides proof for supplements important for immunity anxiety, and weight management
• US health company partners with U.S. blockchain startup and VeChain
• The partnership leads efforts to verify the authenticity of $124 billion supplements industry
• Immunity support and anxiety relief key to modern life.
Health Evolution is a privately owned company based in Las Vegas Nevada, manufacturing in California, serving the entire US and internationally.
