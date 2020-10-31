Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 31 October 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,773,351) deaths (42,630), and recoveries (1,449,216) by region:
Central (60,316 cases; 1,139 deaths; 53,467 recoveries): Burundi (582; 1; 511), Cameroon (21,793; 426; 20,117), CAR (4,866; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,483; 98; 1,314), Congo (5,290; 92; 4,450), DRC (11,306; 307; 10,585), Equatorial Guinea (5,083; 83; 4,964), Gabon (8,968; 55; 8,698), Sao Tome & Principe (945; 15; 904)
Eastern (212,408; 3,932; 135,947): Comoros (537; 7; 498), Djibouti (5,559; 61; 5,437), Eritrea (463; 0; 412), Ethiopia (95,789; 1,464; 51,713), Kenya (53,797; 981; 35,876), Madagascar (16,968; 244; 16,301), Mauritius (441; 10; 398), Rwanda (5,134; 35; 4,878), Seychelles (153; 0; 149), Somalia (3,941; 104; 3,185), South Sudan (2,903; 58; 2,655), Sudan (13,804; 837; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (12,410; 110; 7,503)
Northern (506,706; 14,104; 364,124): Algeria (57,651; 1,956; 40,003), Egypt (107,376; 6,258; 99,353), Libya (60,628; 847; 34,369), Mauritania (7,700; 163; 7,416), Morocco (215,294; 3,625; 177,925), Tunisia (58,029; 1,253; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (803,771; 20,693; 718,611): Angola (10,558; 279; 4,107), Botswana (5,285; 24; 4,676), Eswatini (5,909; 117; 5,557), Lesotho (1,953; 44; 975), Malawi (5,923; 184; 5,323), Mozambique (12,777; 91; 10,437), Namibia (12,907; 133; 11,000), South Africa (723,682; 19,230; 653,052), Zambia (16,415; 349; 15,600), Zimbabwe (8,362; 242; 7,884)
Western (190,150, 2,762; 177,067): Benin (2,643, 41; 2,418), Burkina Faso (2,477; 67; 2,218), Cape Verde (8,694; 95; 7,913), Côte d'Ivoire (20,692; 124; 20,349), Gambia (3,670; 119; 2,876), Ghana (48,055; 320; 47,169), Guinea (12,072; 72; 10,514**), Guinea-Bissau (2,413; 41; 1,848), Liberia (1,426; 82; 1,279), Mali (3,545; 136; 2,746), Niger (1,220; 69; 1,137), Nigeria (62,691; 1,144; 58,430), Senegal (15,605; 323; 14,732), Sierra Leone (2,635; 74; 1,798), Togo (2,312; 55; 1,640)
