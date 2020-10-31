Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 30 October 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,761,092) deaths (42,339), and recoveries (1,439,321) by region:
Central (60,269 cases; 1,138 deaths; 53,381 recoveries): Burundi (560; 1; 511), cameroon (21,793; 426; 20,117), CAR (4,863; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,473; 97; 1,307), Congo (5,290; 92; 4,450), DRC (11,306; 307; 10,585), Equatorial Guinea (5,083; 83; 4,964), Gabon (8,957; 55; 8,619), Sao Tome & Principe (944; 15; 904)
Eastern (211,708; 3,904; 134,918): Comoros (537; 7; 498), Djibouti (5,559; 61; 5,437), Eritrea (463; 0; 412), Ethiopia (95,301; 1,457; 50,753), Kenya (53,797; 964; 35,876), Madagascar (16,968; 244; 16,301), Mauritius (441; 10; 398), Rwanda (5,131; 35; 4,851), Seychelles (153; 0; 149), Somalia (3,941; 104; 3,185), South Sudan (2,903; 56; 2,655), Sudan (13,804; 837; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (12,201; 108; 7,461)
Northern (498,241; 13,917; 360,027): Algeria (57,332; 1,949; 39,819), Egypt (107,209; 6,247; 99,273), Libya (59,656; 831; 33,550), Mauritania (7,700; 163; 7,416), Morocco (212,038; 3,572; 174, 911), Tunisia (54,278; 1,153; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (801,149; 20,622; 714,589): Angola (10,269; 275; 3,736), Botswana (5,285; 24; 4,676), Eswatini (5,899; 117; 5,542), Lesotho (1,953; 44; 975), Malawi (5,916; 184; 5,303), Mozambique (12,525; 91; 10,001), Namibia (12,858; 133; 10,972), South Africa (721,770; 19,164; 649,935), zambia (16,325; 348; 15,585), Zimbabwe (8,349; 242; 7,864)
Western (189,725, 2,758; 176,406): Benin (2,643, 41; 2,418), Burkina Faso (2,477; 67; 2,218), Cape Verde (8,603; 95; 7,796), Cote d'Ivoire (20,628; 124; 20,310), Gambia (3,660; 119; 2,660), Ghana (48,055; 320; 47,169), Guinea (12,020; 71; 10,550), Guinea-Bissau (2,403; 41; 1,782), Liberia (1,426; 82; 1,279), Mali (3,537; 136; 2,686), Niger (1,219; 69; 1,135), Nigeria (62,521; 1,141; 58,249), Senegal (15,605; 323; 14,732), Sierra Leone (2,632; 74; 1,795), Togo (2,296; 55; 1,627)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).