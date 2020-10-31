Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 30th October 2020
Active cases: 675 New cases: 4 New tests: 211 Total confirmed: 3,670 Recovered: 2,876 (+210) Deaths: 119 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
