Kenya Wildlife Safari Vacations Travel and Tour with Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya is prepared to host tourists, delegates and casual travellers through providing tour operator services in Kenya.
NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, October 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Their website is easy to navigate being an e-commerce and guests can easily access, read details and book online for Tour within Nairobi and Mombasa as well as Road Safaris and Air Safaris.
The famous Safari for 6 days to Destination Amboseli National Park, Lake Nakuru National Park and Masai Mara National Reserve with 4×4 wheel drives has gained populace within the last minute travelers especially during this season termed as the high season. The full Package details can be found on this link.
Learn more on wildlife Safari Packages and their Online Booking Partners on https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com
Other safaris that can be booked through Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya Include:
Seven (7) days Photo Wildlife Safari in Masai Mara https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/photowildlifesafari/
Four (4) Days Lake nakuru and Masai Mara Safari https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/4-day-africa-safari-in-kenya-to-masai-mara-and-lake-nakuru/
Six (6)Days Amboseli, lake Nakuru and MAsai Mara in 4x4 wheel drives https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/6-day-amboseli-nakuru-and-masai-mara-safari-game-drives/
Three (3 ) days Mara Serena Safari By Road Offer https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/maraserenasafari/
Two (2) Days Amboseli Safari Tour https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/2-day-amboseli-trip/
Nine (9) days Africa Safari Nairobi to Mombasa and Vice versa https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/9-day-african-safari-package-nairobi-to-mombasa/
If one is searching or finding things to do in Nairobi their e-commerce site has vast information and tour packages choices https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours
Follow the links for book and pay options
Option 1: 6am – 11am – Nairobi National Park Morning Tour in 4x4 wheel drive for Game drives.
Option 2: 2.00pm – 6.30pm – Nairobi National Park Afternoon
Option 3: 6am – 1pm – Nairobi National Park Tour and Giraffe center in 4x4 wheel drives for game drives https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/nairobi-national-park-tour-and-giraffe-center/
Option 4: 6am – 11am – Nairobi National Park Morning tour including park entry fees
Option 5: Full day Tour to Amboseli National Park -
Option 6: Full Day Tour to Lake Naivasha and Crescent Island - https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/lake-naivasha-tour-with-crescent-island/
Option 7: Full Day Tour to Lake Nakuru National Park - https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/lakenakurutrip/
Option 8: Giraffe center Tour - https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/giraffe-center-tour/
Option 9: Nairobi Safari Cat Show with Dinner - https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/nairobi-safari-cat-show-tickets-and-dinner/
Option 10: Nairobi City Tour with National Musuem Visit - https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/nairobi-city-tour/
Cost Includes:
• Game viewing drive,
• Transport pick up and drop off from hotel / Airport
• Lunch where applicable on the package
• Entry to Giraffe center with applicable package
• Park Entry Fees in All Parks where applicable.
• Safari Driver guide
Not included:
Drinks of any kind
About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya
Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.
