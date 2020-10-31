Attorney General Ken Paxton today joined a coalition of businesses suing El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego for imposing restrictions on local public health orders that are inconsistent with Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster orders. The El Paso judge’s unlawful orders include shutting down all non-essential services for a two-week period, including in-person dining, gyms and salons. Attorney General Paxton issued a warning letter to Judge Samaniego yesterday evening.

“El Paso County Judge Samaniego has no authority to shut down businesses in El Paso County. This is a direct violation of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Recommendations must not be confused with requirements, especially those that unlawfully burden private citizens and businesses.”

Read the letter to the El Paso County Judge here.

Read a copy of the filing here.