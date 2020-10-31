HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF OCT. 31 – NOV. 6, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Oct 30, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction near mile marker 27, Akahele Street and Honoapiilani Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for power pole removal and replacement.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) KULA

Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction between mile markers 15 and 21, Pueo Drive and Kula Highway, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.