HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF OCT. 31 – NOV. 6, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Oct 30, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in observance of Election Day, unless permitted. Special use lanes will not be operational.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kualakai Parkway underpass on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for punch list work.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Ward Avenue and Queen Emma Street overpass on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations. One lane will be closed on the Vineyard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway as well.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Wakea Street onramp on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for punch list work.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18) on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

7) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for surface treatment work. Roadwork is approved to occur on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

8) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Waialae Avenue offramp (Exit 26B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

9) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Waialae Avenue offramp (Exit 26B) on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

10) KAIMUKI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and King Street offramp (Exit 25A) on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Ramps may be closed intermittently.

11) KAIMUKI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

12) PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the Joint Base PBHH/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

13) WAIPAHU AND KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass and Waiawa Road overpass on Sunday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for installation of raised pavement markings.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between Meheula Parkway overpass and Leilehua Road overpass on Monday night, Nov. 2, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.

2) MILILANI TO WAHIAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the soouthbound direction between Wilikina Drive and Ka Uka Boulevard on Saturday night, Oct. 31 through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.

3) WAIPIO (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures and lane shifts on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Meheula Parkway overpass on Monday night, Nov. 2, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement marking work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Middle Street on Sunday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) MOANALUA TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Ft. Shafter/Ahua Street offramp (Exit 4) and the Stadium/Halawa/Camp Smith offramp (Exit 1E) on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for road markings and maintenance work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the southbound direction between Likelike Highway and the Harano Tunnels on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for light repairs.

3) KANEOHE

Two lane closures on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) HONOKAI HALE (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Laaloa Street and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for punch list work.

2) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Pohakunui Avenue and Helelua Street on Sunday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

3) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

4) WAIANAE (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

The eastbound shoulder and right lane will be closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week. Two lanes will remain open in the eastbound direction and one lane in the westbound direction for morning rush hour. For afternoon rush hour, two lanes will be open in the westbound direction and one lane in the eastbound direction around 3 p.m.

5) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

6) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 6, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) HAWAII KAI

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer repair work.

2) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kailua Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions in the vicinity of Ulukahiki Street on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Pohaku Loa Way and Pupukea Road on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Waiahole Valley Road and Waiahole Homestead Road on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for walkway repairs.

3) KAHALUU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kaalaea Road on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

4) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Laumaka Street on Sunday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 6, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

5) LAIE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction in. the vicinity of Aakahi Gulch Road on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility work.

6) MILILANI

Left turn lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Ka Uka Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., for waterline work.

7) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

8) PUNALUU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Puhuli Street and Punaluu Valley Road on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

9) PUPUKEA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the eastbound direction between Pukea Road and Hoalua Street on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

10) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

11) WAHIAWA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Kaukonahua Road on Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for survey of streetlights.

12) WAIKANE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Kamaka Place on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

13) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

14) WAIPIO

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Waipio Uka Street and Lumiaina Street on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pavement markings.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and litter removal.

2) KALIHI TO KANEOHE

Roving closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) between the H-1 Freeway and H-3 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waste removal.

3) KALIHI TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road resurfacing. Drivers coming out of Nalanieha Street will not be able to make a right turn onto Likelike Highway.

4) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Honolulu-bound direction between Anoi Road and the H-3 Freeway on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for road resurfacing.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions in the vicinity of Pacific Street on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for traffic signal work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Pacific street and Ala Moana Park Drive on Sunday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Middle Street on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for traffic signal work.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway in both directions between River Street and Richards Street over a 24-hour period, seven days a week.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

7) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Alakea Street and Awa Street on Monday night, Nov. 2, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

8) PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions in the vicinity of the Valkenburgh Street intersection on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Auloa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, for construction activities.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction in the vicinity of the Pauoa Road offramp on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for shotcrete repairs.

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and Wylie Street on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, for median work.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Alternating lane closures on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer line work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

5) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) NUUANU

Alternating lane closures on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions in the vicinity of Dowsett Avenue on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Lana Lane and Cooke Street on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility repairs.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Piikoi Street and Ala Moana Park Drive on Thursday, Nov. 5, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for manhole adjustments.

— MOKAPU BOULEVARD —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Mokapu Boulevard in both directions between North Kalaheo Avenue and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Nanamoana Street and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday night, Nov. 2, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Nimitz Highway on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

— WHITMORE AVENUE —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Whitmore Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Center Street on Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for lighting work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) KUNIA

Roving right lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Popoi Place and Farrington Highway on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for street lighting work.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions in the vicinity of Kainehe Street on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) KUNIA

Right lane closure on Kunia Road in the southbound direction between Anonui Street and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pole replacements.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction between Auiki Road and Puuhale Road on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Auiki Street and Puuhale Road on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street on Sunday night, Nov. 1, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Middle Street in the southbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

— PAIWA STREET —

1) WAIPAHU

Right lane closure on Paiwa Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Hiapo Street on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for catch basin repairs.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

