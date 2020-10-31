HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF OCT. 31 – NOV. 6, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Oct 30, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Kuhio Highway contraflow is in modified hours due to lower COVID volumes.

Monday – Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday: No contraflow operations

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) LIHUE

Right lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 4.7 and 5.3, Kalihiwai Kuhio Highway, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for bridge clearing and maintenance.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions near mile marker 7.5, Ala Road, on Sarturday, Oct. 31, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., for KIUC work.

2) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauala Road detours.

3) KILAUEA

Right lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Kuhio Highway, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.