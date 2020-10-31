HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Oct. 30, 2020

Department of Health:

State & Federal Team Deploys to Lāna‘i Next Week for Support

DOH continues to work closely with healthcare providers on Lāna‘i to support community outreach, testing and contact tracing. Two (2) new cases of COVID-19 were added to the islands’ counts today for a total of 98 confirmed coronavirus cases. Next week a team of DOH staff and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) staff will visit Lāna‘i to provide additional on-site support. This group of medical experts plans to identify priority groups for repeat testing and to work with local providers on best ways to implement serial testing. They’ll provide consultation to the school, hospital and businesses on COVID-19 best practices for prevention and mitigation. And the team will provide materials for community education and provide additional outreach and contact tracing activities as needed.

Hawai‘i recorded one additional COVID-19 death. A Hawai‘i island man, in the 70-79 year-old age group had underlying conditions and was in the hospital. His death brings the total count to 216 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 30, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 74 13,087 Hawai‘i 14 1,259 Maui 3 407 Kaua‘i 1 64 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 2 99 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 70 Total Cases 94 15,003++ Deaths 1 216

Hospitalization count as of 10/29/20 at 2:22 pm: 10-Hawai‘i, 3-Maui, 47-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

++As a result of updated information, one case from Hawai‘i and one case from Kaua‘i were removed from the counts.

hawaiicovid19.com

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/#testing

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

5,778 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 5,578 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. 2,287 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 994 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency:

Expanded COVID-19 Dashboard Coming on Monday

HI-EMA in collaboration with DOH launches an expanded COVID-19 dashboard next Monday, November 2nd at 3 p.m. This expanded dashboard will update daily at 3 p.m. and provide access to daily COVID-19 case counts, seven-day case averages, positivity rates, and the number of deaths caused by COVID-19. It also features a county-by-county summary of hospital resources, including the availability of ICU beds and ventilators. The expanded dashboard will also be accessible on mobile devices.

“In addition to virus data, this new COVID-19 dashboard will provide a single site where users can find data on Hawai‘i’s economy, as well as additional information on travel, tourism and how hospitals are coping with the pandemic,” said HI-EMA Administrator Luke Meyers. HI-EMA will maintain and update the dashboard, which launched in early September, with content provided by DOH and its partners in the medical profession.

“What began as a health dashboard is now evolving and maturing as we continue our fight against COVID-19,” said DOH Director Libby Char. “Measuring our progress, preparing, and planning for our entire state involves much more than counting positive cases. We appreciate HI-EMA’s work to enhance and maintain the data dashboard.” The new dashboard can be found at https://hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard/ which is linked to the state’s COVID-19 website https://hawaiicovid19.com/.

Over 600 Shelter Animals Airlifted to the Mainland in Historic Pet Rescue Flight

Here’s some good news to end your week. More than 600 shelter pets from Hawai‘i were airlifted to the mainland this week to find new homes. HI-EMA assisted Greater Good Charities and Wings of Rescue to pick up the cats and dogs from pet shelters on five islands, board them on “Paws Across the Pacific,” to fly to the mainland. CEO of Greater Good Charities, Liz Baker, said, “Pet shelters in Hawai‘i are in a COVID-19 crisis. Normal operations have been affected by months of shut down, economic downturn, limited hours, and routine flights to mainland halted. The Paws Across the Pacific flight is urgently needed to make space in Hawaii’s shelters for at-risk pets who otherwise wouldn’t be able to receive necessary care to survive.”

The pets have already been picked up, and are going to shelters in Washington state, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. To view more:

https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/news-release-paws-across-the-pacific-largest-pet-rescue-flight-in-history/

Helpful Resources

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Tables, Charts, and Visualizations

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Kaua‘i County Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Rest, Test, Enjoy! Voluntary visitor post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/visitorposttest

Resident post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/residentposttest

Maui County

Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators:808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Dan Dennison

Lead Public Information Officer

Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center

[email protected]

Senior Communications Manager

Hawaii Dept. of Land & Natural Resources

Communications Office

[email protected]

(808) 587-0396