Sounds of Justice: Superstar Seth Anthony's "Free Taylor" Debuts 7 November 2020
Seth Anthony makes movement music for those dealing with real-life issuesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of people have been wrongly convicted across the country in a system defined by official indifference to innocence and error.
Taylor Conley was one of those who were wrongfully convicted, and he was incarcerated in 2006 at the age of twenty and is serving a life sentence.
Inspired by Conley's story, Seth Anthony, a rising musician who makes movement music for those dealing with real-life issues, devised the "Free Taylor" concept after Taylor and his wife Cecilia started a social enterprise called "Designed Conviction." The company is dedicated to giving a voice to those who have been incarcerated or formerly incarcerated.
The United States has the largest prison population and the fastest rate of incarceration in the world. According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, nearly 6.9 million people were in the criminal justice system (including jail, prison, probation, and parole) by the end of 2014, and 2.2 million people were in prison or local jails. Incarceration rates disproportionately impact people of color, especially in terms of drug-related offenses, despite the fact that drug use and sales are comparable across race and ethnicity.
"No matter the struggles or hardships a person may go through, you can always persevere if you don't give up." - Seth Anthony.
A fresh mix of rap and rock, the sonically sensational "Free Taylor" EP will be released on November 7, 2020, the date Anthony was finally released from prison.
Working with James Wood, owner and head engineer of Executive Studios, "Free Taylor" features Bubba Sparsxxx and Burden. To learn more about this special EP, go to www.freetaylorproject.com
Born in Florida, Anthony made poor decisions at a young age and got involved in selling drugs, spending a total of eight years in prison. Since then, his music, unique style, and voice have set him apart. Now with over 22,456 monthly listeners, his most popular tracks include such hits as "Ballad of an Outlaw," Roughnecks Fall in Love," and "Rebel Road." Seth Anthony is on the way to becoming a nationally recognized artist.
Watch and listen to Seth Anthony on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/SethAnthonycm
Seth Anthony was born on February 14, 1986, in Fort Pierce, Florida. An Independent American Country singer and songwriter, Anthony started making music at the age of 17. Inspired by his mother, an aspiring singer/songwriter from Tennessee, his diverse set of musical influences have played a significant role in creating his unique, cross-genre brand of "roughneck country." With challenges that music helped to overcome, Anthony's trials and tribulations led to coping techniques through lyrics that told a story. Anthony writes poetic narratives that help him connect with listeners while working through past traumatic experiences. He excels in the novelization, crafting short stories through personal experience and his imagination. In 2017, Anthony relocated to Tampa Bay and began recording at Executive Studios in Clearwater, Florida. He immediately gained the attention of his peers and fellow musician for his unique style and sound.
Designed Conviction offers professional Creative Design, Web Design, and other creative services to give a voice to and promote the rehabilitation of incarcerated/formerly incarcerated individuals. Doing business for a cause Designed Conviction is a social enterprise with a mission to break the stigma around incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals and promote positive rehabilitation through art, media, and marketing design. Portfolio work by the Designed Conviction community of designers and creators can be found on many channels, including social media, podcasts, YouTube, and online/print magazines. Our goal is to give incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals a voice, remove stigmas and empower the members of society while also helping small businesses and entrepreneurs thrive. Visit https://www.designedconviction.com
