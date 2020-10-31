Bridge located on ND Hwy 8 north of Richardton now open to traffic

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has opened the bridge located on ND Highway 8 approximately 10 miles north of Richardton near the Dunn and Stark County line to traffic. It was temporarily closed on Thursday.

