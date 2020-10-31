Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge located on ND Hwy 8 north of Richardton now open to traffic

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has opened the bridge located on ND Highway 8 approximately 10 miles north of Richardton near the Dunn and Stark County line to traffic. It was temporarily closed on Thursday.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down, follow traffic control signage and use caution throughout the work zone.  For more information about construction projects throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/

