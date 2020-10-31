Attorney General Ken Paxton today applauded the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for deciding to hear en banc Texas’s appeal concerning the constitutionality of its law prohibiting live-dismemberment abortions. A prior panel of the Court, in a 2-1 decision, had recently affirmed the district court’s ruling that enjoined Texas from enforcing its ban on live-dismemberment abortions throughout the state. Texas law prohibits this type of violent second-trimester abortion, which rips the unborn child apart while they are still alive in their mother’s womb.

“I thank the Fifth Circuit for agreeing to a thorough review of this case,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Protecting the sanctity of life continues to be one of my top priorities, and I remain confident that Texas has lawful authority to protect unborn children from this abhorrent and barbaric procedure.”