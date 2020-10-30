FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

October 30, 2020

EDD Director Sharon Hilliard to Retire End of Year

SACRAMENTO — Today, California Employment Development Department Director Sharon Hilliard announced her retirement, effective December 31, 2020, following almost four decades of service to the people of California.

“I am grateful for Sharon’s service and willingness to step into the role of the director just before the pandemic. She has helped pave the path for EDD to reset its culture and modernize the system at this critical time,” said California Labor and Workforce Development Agency Secretary Julie A. Su. “This has been a challenging time for the people of California and Sharon and her team have put in the work during this time of unprecedented demand.” Hilliard had been chief deputy director at the Employment Development Department from 2013 – 2019. Before that, she held multiple positions in the department starting in 1983.

“It has been my privilege to be part of the Employment Development Department (EDD) team since the day I walked into the EDD building over 37 years ago,” said Hilliard. “At that time, I was 19 years old and looking back I could not have imagined how fortunate it would be to work with so many caring, strong, and professional people determined to provide the best services possible to the citizens of California. I retire knowing that EDD is on a great path to success.”

