Lane and ramp closures scheduled this weekend for I-75 modernization project in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - The northbound I-75 exit ramp to Big Beaver Road will be closed Saturday, Oct. 31.   - Southbound I-75 will have the left lane closed Saturday from Livernois to Rochester roads. - The Rochester Road entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is expected to reopen Saturday night.   

October 30, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing the northbound I-75 exit ramp to Big Beaver Road starting 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The ramp closure is required for ongoing interchange construction and is expected to open at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. During the ramp closure, northbound traffic will be directed to exit at Crooks Road/Corporate Drive and follow the posted detour back to Big Beaver Road. This work is weather dependent, and any form of precipitation will push back the ramp opening by one day.     

In addition, the following lane restrictions are scheduled:

- The two right lanes of northbound I-75 will be closed from 11 Mile to 12 Mile roads beginning at 7 p.m. and ending by 9 a.m. the following mornings on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31. - Southbound I-75 will have the left lane closed from Livernois to Rochester roads starting at 8 a.m. and ending by 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Crews plan on reopening the Rochester Road entrance ramp to southbound I-75 at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.          

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.   

