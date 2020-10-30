M-20/US-127 ramp closure for resurfacing in Isabella County starts Oct. 31

Contact:

COUNTY: Isabella

HIGHWAYS: M-20 US-127

CLOSEST CITY: Mt. Pleasant

START DATE: 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the M-20 ramp to southbound US-127 for resurfacing. This work is part of a $15.6 million investment to resurface 6 miles of US-127 and US-127 Business Route (BR).

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-20 traffic heading for southbound US-127 will be detoured via US-127 BR to US-127. This work is weather dependent.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.