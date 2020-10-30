MnDOT seeks public input on proposed intersection improvements to Hwy 14/County Road 56 in Eagle Lake (Oct. 19, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is seeking community feedback on design concepts for the Hwy 14 and Blue Earth County Road (CR) 56 intersection in Eagle Lake. The public is invited to view a video presentation of three design concepts and complete a corresponding survey by visiting the project website at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy14eaglelake/public-input.html. The survey is live through November 2.

MnDOT, Blue Earth County, and the City of Eagle Lake are partnering on a project, tentatively scheduled for 2022, to improve safety at the Hwy 14/CR 56 intersection.

Safety improvements were made at three intersections on Hwy 14 in Eagle Lake in 2016, but the Hwy 14/CR 56 intersection continues to experience a high frequency of crashes. For additional information on the intersection and frequently asked questions, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy14eaglelake/faq.html

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

