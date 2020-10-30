Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,480 in the last 365 days.

MnDOT seeks public input on proposed intersection improvements to Hwy 14/County Road 56 in Eagle Lake (Oct. 19, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is seeking community feedback on design concepts for the Hwy 14 and Blue Earth County Road (CR) 56 intersection in Eagle Lake. The public is invited to view a video presentation of three design concepts and complete a corresponding survey by visiting the project website at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy14eaglelake/public-input.html. The survey is live through November 2. 

MnDOT, Blue Earth County, and the City of Eagle Lake are partnering on a project, tentatively scheduled for 2022, to improve safety at the Hwy 14/CR 56 intersection.

Safety improvements were made at three intersections on Hwy 14 in Eagle Lake in 2016, but the Hwy 14/CR 56 intersection continues to experience a high frequency of crashes. For additional information on the intersection and frequently asked questions, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy14eaglelake/faq.html

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org

###

You just read:

MnDOT seeks public input on proposed intersection improvements to Hwy 14/County Road 56 in Eagle Lake (Oct. 19, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.