Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,478 in the last 365 days.

Deer hunting continues into November and December, even if you have regular deer tag

For many Idaho hunters “deer season” is seen as two or three weeks in October during the general, any-weapon season, particularly if they’re targeting mule deer in central or south Idaho. But there are many other opportunities available for those who haven’t notched a tag and want to keep deer hunting. 

Pull out your dog-eared and tattered copy of the 2020 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules, or see it online, and check out the seasons you’ve skimmed or overlooked in the past because you still have plenty of places to continue deer hunting. 

In fact, there are so many opportunities it would be difficult to list them all, but here are some hunts worthy of your attention: 

Whitetail hunts

But wait, you might say, don’t I need a white-tailed deer tag for those? In some units for November hunts, yes. But in others, your regular deer tag is still valid, particularly hunts in the far-north Panhandle units. If you have a whitetail tag, there’s also a long list of hunts available in November and December. 

Archery hunts

Look down the list of units offering general archery deer seasons and you will see archery hunts around the state that stretch into November and December. If you’re primarily a rifle hunter, make sure you get an archery permit, and you’re ready to go. 

Muzzleloader/short-range weapons hunts

These two are two different types of hunts, so make sure you know the rules for each. In short, you’re limited to muzzleloaders in those hunts, but you can also use muzzleloaders in short-range weapon hunts, along with archery, shotguns, handguns, crossbows and air rifles. Additional rules and requirements apply to each weapon type, so see page 100 of the Big Game Seasons and Rules for details.

You just read:

Deer hunting continues into November and December, even if you have regular deer tag

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.