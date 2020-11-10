Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fundica Launches Website to Help Enterprise Clients Upgrade their Service Offerings

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fundica, a leading source of funding identification and matching solutions for businesses, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website for enterprise clients, fundica.com.

The website explains Fundica's three new solutions for enterprises supporting businesses: the Advisor Pro, the Automated Funding Alerts, and the Online White Label. Governments, financial institutions, and other large enterprises can now visit the site to learn about the solutions best suited for them, request a demo, and view customer testimonials. Of particular note is the Desjardins customer success video, which highlights the desjardins.fundica.com platform launched in June 2020.

“We are proud that, through our AI-powered technology, more entrepreneurs are finding the funding they need with the help of our enterprise partners,” said Mike Lee, president of Fundica. “We are also excited to be officially rolling out these new funding solutions to help our enterprise partners better advise and understand their business prospects and customers.”

Though the website will cater primarily to enterprise clients, existing users of the Fundica platform —including funders, advisors, accelerators, incubators, and entrepreneurs—can still access their accounts.

To learn more, visit fundica.com.

About Fundica:

Fundica’s award-winning funding search tool intelligently identifies the most relevant funding sources for businesses. Its AI-powered technology seamlessly allows its enterprise clients to better understanding their business customers while also becoming thought leaders and true advisors in the broader funding space.

