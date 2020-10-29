2020-10-29 16:36:11.707 $50,000 Scratchers Top Prize Uncovered in St. Louis

2020-10-29 16:36:11.707

Fred Ferguson scratched off a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers ticket purchased at Last Stop Liquor, 8200 Alabama Ave., in St. Louis. He claimed his prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Oct. 23.

In FY20, players in St. Louis City – where the winning ticket was sold - won more than $53.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.