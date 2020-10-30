Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $33.4 million, or $14.04 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $16.2 million, or $6.82 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2019, resulting in an increase of 106% on a per share basis.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO stated: “We are very pleased with another outstanding quarter and fiscal year, including record earnings and asset growth for the year, resiliency of asset quality during a challenging environment, stability of the net interest margin, significant increase in stockholders’ equity, and substantial increase in shareholder value. The core bank and ancillary business lines continue to perform exceptionally well and generate meaningful returns for our shareholders. I continue to have confidence that the Company is well-positioned to thrive during what is otherwise a very challenging banking environment and I continue to be very proud of our Company and staff.”

COVID-19 Response

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed, and continues to place, significant health, economic and other major hardships throughout the communities we serve, the United States and the entire world. The Company has implemented a number of procedures in response to the pandemic to support the safety and well-being of our customers, employees, and communities:

  • Following the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and local governments, we have updated our branch operating procedures. While our branches have remained open, the lobbies were temporarily closed and transactions were being conducted through drive-up windows or by appointment. Our branches have returned to pre-pandemic service levels, but have implemented safety precautions, including use of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) (where and when prudent), enhanced daily cleaning and instructions to maintain appropriate social distancing. We also actively encourage customers to utilize PPE and alternative banking channels, such as our online and mobile banking platforms. Our customer service and retail departments remain fully staffed and available to assist customers remotely.
     
  • Our corporate and operations offices have predominately returned to pre-pandemic schedules and processes, but we have enhanced daily cleaning and instructed employees to maintain appropriate social distancing. Our employees maintain the ability to work remotely, both safely and efficiently using technology, in the event that is required or necessary.
     
  • We continue to assist customers experiencing COVID-19 related hardships by approving payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, and by waiving or refunding certain fees. During the initial onset of COVID-19, we proactively contacted all commercial borrowers and offered uniform payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, while requests from consumer borrowers were reviewed and approved a on case-by-case basis. Beginning on March 18, 2020 and through October 23, 2020, we had approved 199 payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements on balances of approximately $86.2 million, of which $77.7 million related to commercial real estate loans, $7.0 million related to residential real estate and consumer loans, and $1.5 million related to Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending relationships. These payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements were generally for periods of three months and included deferment of both principal and interest. As of October 23, 2020, we had 14 loans with payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements on balances of approximately $10.9 million that were still in effect and set to expire between November 25, 2020 and April 4, 2021. Included in those 14 agreements in effect as of October 23, 2020, 10 were for second deferral periods ranging from three to six months. Of the 10 agreements in the second deferral period, 6 were commercial business and commercial real estate loans, and 4 were residential mortgage loans. Following the expiration of the initial payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, we will entertain requests for extended periods on a case-by-case basis, which will generally include deferment of only the principal portion of payments (but both principal and interest for hotel loans) for a period of up to three months.
     
  • As a result of the passage of the CARES Act, the SBA will make six months of principal and interest payments for loans of existing SBA clients that were in “regular servicing status” (not delinquent) at March 27, 2020 and for SBA loans of new clients originated between March 27, 2020 and September 27, 2020. The aforementioned $1.5 million of SBA lending relationships that were provided payment extensions or forbearance by the Company will also receive the six months of SBA-made payments once the extension or forbearance periods have expired. In addition, the majority of the Company’s SBA clients applied for participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).
     
  • We are actively participating in the PPP and had $180.6 million of outstanding PPP loan balances as of September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, we had approximately $3.2 million of net deferred loan fees related to PPP loans that will be recognized over the life of the loans and as borrowers are granted forgiveness.
     
  • The leisure and hospitality industries carry a higher degree of credit risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our evaluation of the allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020, management believes sufficient reserves are in place to cover estimated losses at that date. However, as the pandemic continues, additional losses could be recognized.
     
  • The Company had outstanding loan balances to restaurants totaling $167.3 million as of September 30, 2020, of which $75.4 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA, including $74.5 million of PPP loans, and of which $82.5 million represents commercial real estate loans where the collateral property is leased to national-brand, investment-grade tenants.
     
  • The Company had outstanding loan balances to hotels totaling $17.4 million as of September 30, 2020, of which $3.7 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA, including $606,000 of PPP loans.

Management continues to closely monitor the pandemic and may take additional action to respond to the pandemic’s effects on the Company’s business as the situation continues to evolve. We cannot determine or estimate the impact on our business at this time because the length and severity of the economic downturn is not yet known. We are confident that we are well-positioned to withstand any challenges that may be presented, and we are committed to continuing to serve our customers, employees and communities.

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Net interest income increased $9.3 million, or 23.2%, to $49.4 million for the year ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019. The increase in net interest income was due to an $8.9 million increase in interest income and a $368,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $290.4 million, from $1.06 billion for 2019 to $1.35 billion for 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.91% for 2019 to 4.52% for 2020. The decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield was due primarily to declining market rates for loans and investment securities, which is typical during periods of declining U.S. treasury yields. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.28% for 2019 to 0.96% for 2020, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $252.4 million, from $849.6 million for 2019 to $1.10 billion for 2020. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the year ended September 30, 2020 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and FHLB borrowings, as well as the Company’s participation in the Federal Reserve Bank’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”), which began during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Additional details are included in the “Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets” table at the end of this release.

The Company recognized $8.0 million in provision for loan losses for the year ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.5 million in provision for loan losses recognized in 2019. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $8.4 million, from $5.2 million at September 30, 2019 to $13.6 million at September 30, 2020, of which $3.7 million was guaranteed by the SBA. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $975,000 for the year ended September 30, 2020, of which $679,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $746,000 for the year ended September 30, 2019, of which $645,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. The increase in the provision for loan losses for 2020 was primarily due to increased nonperforming assets for the year, as well as changes to qualitative factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Noninterest income increased $87.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019. The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $84.8 million. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Income Statement Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $63.4 million for the year ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, advertising expense and other operating expenses of $50.0 million, $4.6 million and $4.2 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation as a result of the Company’s performance. The increases in advertising expense and other operating expenses are primarily due to the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $12.7 million for the year ended September 30, 2020, compared to $3.1 million for 2019. The effective tax rate increased from 15.4% for the year ended September 30, 2019 to 27.1% for 2020 primarily due to increases in pre-tax income and nondeductible executive compensation.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

The Company reported net income of $15.1 million, or $6.39 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, resulting in an increase of 185% on a per share basis.

Net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 37.4%, to $14.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase in net interest income was due to a $3.3 million increase in interest income and a $732,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $489.8 million, from $1.13 billion for 2019 to $1.62 billion for 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 5.00% for 2019 to 4.32% for 2020. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.35% for 2019 to 0.70% for 2020, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $421.2 million, from $908.7 million for 2019 to $1.33 billion for 2020. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2020 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings, as well as the Company’s participation in the PPPLF previously discussed.

The Company recognized $2.8 million in provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $471,000 for the comparable quarter in 2019. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $385,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of which $326,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $47,000 for the same quarter in 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses for 2020 was primarily due to increased nonperforming assets as well as changes to qualitative factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Noninterest income increased $37.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $35.6 million. The increase in mortgage banking income was due to production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment that commenced operations in April 2018. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $22.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was due primarily to an increase in compensation and benefits of $17.6 million. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation as a result of the Company’s performance.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $7.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to income tax expense of $1.4 million for 2019. The effective tax rate increased from 19.4% for the quarter ended September 20, 2019 to 31.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 primarily due to increases in pre-tax income and nondeductible executive compensation.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019

Total assets increased $542.0 million, from $1.22 billion at September 30, 2019 to $1.76 billion at September 30, 2020. Net loans increased $279.4 million during the year ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to continued growth in the commercial business, commercial real estate and SBA loan portfolios, as well as $180.6 million in PPP loans outstanding at September 30, 2020. Residential mortgage loans held for sale and SBA loans held for sale also increased by $182.9 million and $6.5 million, respectively, during the year ended September 30, 2020 due to increased production from the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments. Total liabilities increased $505.7 million primarily due to an increase of $213.7 million in total deposits, an increase of $174.8 million in Federal Reserve PPPLF advances and an increase of $88.3 million in FHLB borrowings.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $36.2 million, from $121.1 million at September 30, 2019 to $157.3 million at September 30, 2020, due primarily to increases in retained net income and net unrealized gains on available for sale securities included in accumulated other comprehensive income of $31.9 million and $3.9 million, respectively. At September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank has fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at www.fsbbank.net.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general, changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
OPERATING DATA:   2020       2019       2020       2019  
(In thousands, except share and per share data)              
               
Total interest income $ 17,125     $ 13,829     $ 59,929     $ 50,995  
Total interest expense   2,337       3,069       10,538       10,906  
               
Net interest income   14,788       10,760       49,391       40,089  
Provision for loan losses   2,772       471       7,962       1,463  
               
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   12,016       10,289       41,429       38,626  
               
Total noninterest income   55,664       18,340       131,121       43,854  
Total noninterest expense   44,452       21,606       125,808       62,390  
               
Income before income taxes   23,228       7,023       46,742       20,090  
Income tax expense   7,257       1,359       12,661       3,095  
               
Net income   15,971       5,664       34,081       16,995  
               
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   834       343       727       818  
               
Net income attributable to the Company $ 15,137     $ 5,321     $ 33,354     $ 16,177  
               
Net income per share, basic $ 6.40     $ 2.28     $ 14.15     $ 6.99  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   2,365,217       2,337,472       2,356,680       2,315,697  
               
Net income per share, diluted $ 6.39     $ 2.24     $ 14.04     $ 6.82  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   2,370,694       2,378,221       2,375,954       2,372,084  
               
               
Performance ratios (annualized)              
Return on average assets   3.44 %     1.75 %     2.27 %     1.42 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity   41.08 %     18.12 %     25.46 %     15.00 %
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis)   3.62 %     3.65 %     3.56 %     3.63 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   3.74 %     3.92 %     3.75 %     3.88 %
Efficiency ratio   63.10 %     74.25 %     69.70 %     74.32 %
                               


  September 30,   September 30,   Increase
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:   2020       2019     (Decrease)
(In thousands, except per share data)          
           
Total assets $ 1,764,625     $ 1,222,579     $ 542,046  
Cash and cash equivalents   33,726       41,432       (7,706 )
Investment securities   204,067       179,638       24,429  
Loans held for sale   285,525       96,070       189,455  
Gross loans (1)   1,107,089       820,698       286,391  
Allowance for loan losses   17,026       10,040       6,986  
Interest earning assets   1,620,831       1,130,095       490,736  
Goodwill   9,848       9,848       -  
Core deposit intangibles   1,202       1,416       (214 )
Mortgage servicing rights   21,703       934       20,769  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   242,673       173,072       69,601  
Interest-bearing deposits (2)   805,403       661,312       144,091  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   310,858       222,544       88,314  
Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings   174,834       -       174,834  
Total liabilities   1,607,060       1,101,322       505,738  
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests   157,272       121,053       36,219  
           
Book value per share $ 66.21     $ 51.51     $ 14.70  
Tangible book value per share (3)   61.56       46.71       14.84  
           
Non-performing assets:          
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 3,709     $ 450     $ 3,259  
Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed   9,906       4,718       5,188  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 13,615     $ 5,168     $ 8,447  
Accruing loans past due 90 days   -       12       (12 )
Total non-performing loans   13,615       5,180       8,435  
Foreclosed real estate   -       55       (55 )
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans   3,069       7,265       (4,196 )
Total non-performing assets $ 16,684     $ 12,500     $ 4,184  
           
Asset quality ratios:          
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans   1.54 %     1.22 %     0.31 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (4)   1.84 %     1.22 %     0.62 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   125.05 %     193.82 %     -68.77 %
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans   1.23 %     0.63 %     0.60 %
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.95 %     1.02 %     (0.08 %)
                       

_______________
(1) Includes $180.6 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2020. There were no such loans at September 30, 2019.

(2) Includes $132.1 million and $99.7 million of brokered certificates of deposit at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(3) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.

(4) Denominator excludes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. This ratio is non-GAAP, but is believed by management to be meaningful because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating PPP loans.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

  September 30,   September 30,   Increase
Tangible Book Value Per Share   2020       2019     (Decrease)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)          
           
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 157,272     $ 121,053     $ 36,219
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles   (11,050 )     (11,264 )     214
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 146,222     $ 109,789     $ 36,433
           
Outstanding common shares   2,375,324       2,350,229       25,095
           
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 61.56     $ 46.71     $ 14.84
           
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 66.21     $ 51.51     $ 14.70
                     


SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):                  
                   
  As of
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2020     2020       2020     2019   2019
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 33,726   $ 27,544     $ 22,603     $ 41,327   $ 41,432
Total investment securities   204,067     205,960       186,873       179,991     179,638
Total loans held for sale   285,525     210,077       163,927       110,523     96,070
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses   1,090,063     1,081,381       877,276       851,700     810,658
PPP loans   180,561     180,536       -       -     -
Mortgage servicing rights   21,703     10,372       4,055       3,254     934
Total assets   1,764,625     1,661,281       1,368,252       1,292,573     1,222,579
                   
Total deposits $ 1,048,076   $ 982,870     $ 937,306     $ 885,598   $ 834,384
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   310,858     298,622       270,000       239,566     222,544
Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings   174,834     174,834       -       -     -
                   
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests $ 157,272   $ 142,362     $ 116,659     $ 123,810   $ 121,053
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary   293     (214 )     (414 )     368     204
Total equity   157,565     142,148       116,245       124,178     121,257
                   
Outstanding common shares   2,375,324     2,375,324       2,375,324       2,357,369     2,350,229
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2020     2020       2020     2019   2019
Total interest income $ 17,125   $ 15,344     $ 13,693     $ 13,767   $ 13,829
Total interest expense   2,337     2,543       2,783       2,875     3,069
Net interest income   14,788     12,801       10,910       10,892     10,760
Provision for loan losses   2,772     2,980       1,705       505     471
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   12,016     9,821       9,205       10,387     10,289
                   
Total noninterest income   55,664     46,337       10,994       18,126     18,340
Total noninterest expense   44,452     35,009       22,075       24,272     21,606
Income (loss) before income taxes   23,228     21,149       (1,876 )     4,241     7,023
Income tax expense (benefit)   7,257     5,540       (774 )     638     1,359
Net income (loss)   15,971     15,609       (1,102 )     3,603     5,664
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   834     204       (475 )     164     343
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 15,137   $ 15,405     $ (627 )   $ 3,439   $ 5,321
                   
                   
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 6.40   $ 6.51     $ (0.27 )   $ 1.47   $ 2.28
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   2,365,217     2,365,217       2,355,750       2,340,619     2,337,472
                   
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 6.39   $ 6.51     $ (0.26 )   $ 1.44   $ 2.24
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   2,370,694     2,366,787       2,379,901       2,382,754     2,378,221
                                 


  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)   2020       2020       2020       2019       2019  
Return on average assets   3.44 %     4.02 %     (0.19 %)     1.09 %     1.75 %
Return on average equity   43.46 %     48.75 %     (3.51 %)     11.76 %     19.28 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity   41.08 %     47.91 %     (2.00 %)     11.24 %     18.12 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   3.74 %     3.70 %     3.73 %     3.83 %     3.92 %
Efficiency ratio   63.10 %     59.20 %     100.78 %     83.64 %     74.25 %
                   
                   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios   2020       2020       2020       2019       2019  
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans   1.23 %     1.26 %     1.55 %     0.64 %     0.63 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.95 %     1.17 %     1.45 %     1.00 %     1.02 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans   1.54 %     1.34 %     1.32 %     1.22 %     1.22 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   125.05 %     106.01 %     84.67 %     191.18 %     193.82 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans   0.03 %     0.00 %     0.06 %     0.00 %     0.01 %
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):                  
                   
  Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information (5) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2020       2020       2020       2019       2019  
Net interest income - Core Banking $ 10,512     $ 9,645     $ 9,035     $ 9,012     $ 8,924  
Net interest income - SBA Lending (Q2)   1,959       1,584       1,151       1,217       1,237  
Net interest income - Mortgage Banking (5)   2,317       1,572       724       663       599  
Total net interest income $ 14,788     $ 12,801     $ 10,910     $ 10,892     $ 10,760  
                   
Provision for loan losses - Core Banking $ 2,232     $ 1,668     $ 216     $ 520     $ 104  
Provision for loan losses - SBA Lending (Q2)   540       1,312       1,489       (15 )     367  
Provision for loan losses - Mortgage Banking   -       -       -       -       -  
Total provision for loan losses $ 2,772     $ 2,980     $ 1,705     $ 505     $ 471  
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses - Core Banking $ 8,280     $ 7,977     $ 8,819     $ 8,492     $ 8,820  
Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses - SBA Lending (Q2)   1,419       272       (338 )     1,232       870  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses - Mortgage Banking   2,317       1,572       724       663       599  
Total net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 12,016     $ 9,821     $ 9,205     $ 10,387     $ 10,289  
                   
Noninterest income - Core Banking $ 1,779     $ 1,324     $ 1,411     $ 1,391     $ 1,582  
Noninterest income - SBA Lending (Q2)   2,828       1,785       1,209       929       1,715  
Noninterest income - Mortgage Banking   51,057       43,228       8,374       15,806       15,043  
Total noninterest income $ 55,664     $ 46,337     $ 10,994     $ 18,126     $ 18,340  
                   
Noninterest expense - Core Banking $ 7,920     $ 7,633     $ 6,720     $ 7,109     $ 6,866  
Noninterest expense - SBA Lending (Q2)   2,545       1,642       1,841       1,825       1,883  
Noninterest expense - Mortgage Banking   33,987       25,734       13,514       15,338       12,857  
Total noninterest expense $ 44,452     $ 35,009     $ 22,075     $ 24,272     $ 21,606  
                   
Income (loss) before income taxes - Core Banking $ 2,139     $ 1,668     $ 3,510     $ 2,774     $ 3,536  
Income (loss) before income taxes - SBA Lending (Q2)   1,702       415       (970 )     336       702  
Income (loss) before income taxes - Mortgage Banking   19,387       19,066       (4,416 )     1,131       2,785  
Total income (loss) before income taxes $ 23,228     $ 21,149     $ (1,876 )   $ 4,241     $ 7,023  
                   
Income tax expense (benefit) - Core Banking $ 482     $ 276     $ 591     $ 330     $ 669  
Income tax expense (benefit) - SBA Lending (Q2)   217       53       (124 )     43       90  
Income tax expense (benefit) - Mortgage Banking   6,558       5,211       (1,241 )     265       600  
Total income tax expense (benefit) $ 7,257     $ 5,540     $ (774 )   $ 638     $ 1,359  
                   
Net income (loss) - Core Banking $ 1,657     $ 1,392     $ 2,919     $ 2,444     $ 2,867  
Net income (loss) - SBA Lending (Q2)   1,485       362       (846 )     293       612  
Net income (loss) - Mortgage Banking   12,829       13,855       (3,175 )     866       2,185  
Total net income (loss) $ 15,971     $ 15,609     $ (1,102 )   $ 3,603     $ 5,664  
                   
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - Core Banking $ 1,657     $ 1,392     $ 2,919     $ 2,444     $ 2,867  
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - SBA Lending (Q2)   651       158       (371 )     129       269  
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - Mortgage Banking   12,829       13,855       (3,175 )     866       2,185  
Total net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 15,137     $ 15,405     $ (627 )   $ 3,439     $ 5,321  
                   
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.70     $ 0.59     $ 1.24     $ 1.04     $ 1.23  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)   0.28       0.07       (0.16 )     0.06       0.12  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking   5.42       5.85       (1.35 )     0.37       0.93  
Total net income (loss) per share, basic $ 6.40     $ 6.51     $ (0.27 )   $ 1.47     $ 2.28  
                   
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.70     $ 0.59     $ 1.23     $ 1.03     $ 1.21  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)   0.27       0.07       (0.16 )     0.05       0.11  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking   5.42       5.85       (1.33 )     0.36       0.92  
Total net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 6.39     $ 6.51     $ (0.26 )   $ 1.44     $ 2.24  
                   

_______________
(5) Adjustments were made to segment reporting for the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments in order to more accurately reflect the expenses borne by the Core Banking segment in support of the Mortgage Banking segment. The adjustments were made for each period presented in this earnings release.

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020       2020       2020       2019       2019  
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment (5)                  
(In thousands)                  
Compensation - Core Banking $ 4,250     $ 4,219     $ 3,535     $ 4,015     $ 3,771  
Occupancy - Core Banking   1,512       1,239       1,133       1,200       1,140  
Advertising - Core Banking   225       195       151       147       183  
Other - Core Banking   1,933       1,980       1,901       1,747       1,772  
Total Noninterest Expense - Core Banking $ 7,920     $ 7,633     $ 6,720     $ 7,109     $ 6,866  
                   
Compensation - SBA Lending (Q2) $ 1,939     $ 1,314     $ 1,569     $ 1,469     $ 1,403  
Occupancy - SBA Lending (Q2)   116       118       99       89       88  
Advertising - SBA Lending (Q2)   6       -       9       5       8  
Other - SBA Lending (Q2)   484       210       164       262       384  
Total Noninterest Expense - SBA Lending (Q2) $ 2,545     $ 1,642     $ 1,841     $ 1,825     $ 1,883  
                   
Compensation - Mortgage Banking $ 27,092     $ 21,363     $ 9,803     $ 12,336     $ 10,522  
Occupancy - Mortgage Banking   1,207       855       757       633       549  
Advertising - Mortgage Banking   2,011       1,666       1,617       1,314       871  
Other - Mortgage Banking   3,677       1,850       1,337       1,055       915  
Total Noninterest Expense - Mortgage Banking $ 33,987     $ 25,734     $ 13,514     $ 15,338     $ 12,857  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable (5)   2020       2020       2020       2019       2019  
(In thousands)                  
Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 11,838     $ 8,394     $ 6,740     $ 5,671     $ 4,797  
Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (6)   22,149       17,340       6,774       9,667       8,060  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 33,987     $ 25,734     $ 13,514     $ 15,338     $ 12,857  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
SBA Lending (Q2) Data September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2020       2020       2020       2019       2019  
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 22,338     $ 16,605     $ 16,180     $ 10,830     $ 19,471  
                   
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 3,094     $ 1,771     $ 1,597     $ 1,066     $ 2,138  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA   13.85 %     10.67 %     9.87 %     9.84 %     10.98 %
                   
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (7) $ 2,366     $ 1,317     $ 1,229     $ 761     $ 1,569  
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA   10.59 %     7.93 %     7.60 %     7.03 %     8.06 %
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
Mortgage Banking Data September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2020       2020       2020       2019       2019  
                   
Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 1,526,809     $ 1,003,518     $ 532,996     $ 542,568     $ 447,616  
                   
Mortgage sales $ 1,471,501     $ 954,568     $ 488,457     $ 529,344     $ 447,819  
                   
Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking $ 53,633     $ 31,067     $ 14,912     $ 13,411     $ 14,244  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking   3.64 %     3.25 %     3.05 %     2.53 %     3.18 %
                   
Mortgage banking income (8) $ 50,675     $ 43,088     $ 8,272     $ 15,817     $ 15,033  
                   

_______________
(5) Adjustments were made to segment reporting for the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments in order to more accurately reflect the expenses borne by the Core Banking segment in support of the Mortgage Banking segment. The adjustments were made for each period presented in this earnings release.

(6) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.

(7) Net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment, and inclusive of gains on servicing assets.

(8) Net of lender credits and other investor expenses, and inclusive of loan fees, gains on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains (losses) on derivative instruments.

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):                  
                   
  Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2020       2020       2020       2019       2019  
                   
Interest-earning assets                  
Average balances:                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 58,775     $ 25,985     $ 48,306     $ 46,296     $ 52,736  
Loans, excluding PPP   1,172,547       1,076,376       970,083       935,211       891,477  
PPP loans   180,561       114,721       -       -       -  
Investment securities   181,087       178,611       158,116       157,093       156,070  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   7,981       8,660       10,870       13,057       15,178  
FRB and FHLB stock   17,293       16,804       14,878       14,149       13,020  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,618,244     $ 1,421,157     $ 1,202,253     $ 1,165,806     $ 1,128,481  
                   
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 22     $ 37     $ 153     $ 205     $ 277  
Loans, excluding PPP   14,284       12,789       11,875       11,830       11,788  
PPP loans   1,019       671       -       -       -  
Investment securities   1,935       1,947       1,728       1,780       1,762  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   55       69       76       83       105  
FRB and FHLB stock   144       168       151       154       184  
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 17,459     $ 15,681     $ 13,983     $ 14,052     $ 14,116  
                   
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   0.15 %     0.57 %     1.27 %     1.77 %     2.10 %
Loans, excluding PPP   4.87 %     4.75 %     4.90 %     5.06 %     5.29 %
PPP loans   2.26 %     2.34 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Investment securities   4.27 %     4.36 %     4.37 %     4.53 %     4.52 %
Agency mortgage-backed securities   2.76 %     3.19 %     2.80 %     2.54 %     2.77 %
FRB and FHLB stock   3.33 %     4.00 %     4.06 %     4.35 %     5.65 %
Total interest-earning assets   4.32 %     4.41 %     4.65 %     4.82 %     5.00 %
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities                  
Average balances:                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 842,363     $ 770,402     $ 716,051     $ 707,518     $ 712,692  
Repurchase agreements   -       -       -       -       250  
Fed funds purchased   -       1,978       143       -       130  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   292,876       292,168       248,205       207,851       175,912  
Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings   174,835       74,218       -       -       -  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   19,786       19,769       19,752       19,735       19,718  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,329,860     $ 1,158,535     $ 984,151     $ 935,104     $ 908,702  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 974     $ 1,311     $ 1,625     $ 1,749     $ 1,965  
Repurchase agreements   -       -       -       -       -  
Fed funds purchased   -       2       -       -       1  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   853       846       838       808       785  
Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings   154       66       -       -       -  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   356       318       320       318       318  
Total interest expense $ 2,337     $ 2,543     $ 2,783     $ 2,875     $ 3,069  
                   
Weighted average cost (annualized):                  
Interest-bearing deposits   0.46 %     0.68 %     0.91 %     0.99 %     1.10 %
Repurchase agreements   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Fed funds purchased   0.00 %     0.40 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     3.08 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   1.16 %     1.16 %     1.35 %     1.55 %     1.78 %
Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings   0.35 %     0.36 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   7.20 %     6.43 %     6.48 %     6.45 %     6.45 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.70 %     0.88 %     1.13 %     1.23 %     1.35 %
                   
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   3.62 %     3.53 %     3.52 %     3.59 %     3.65 %
                   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   3.74 %     3.70 %     3.73 %     3.83 %     3.92 %
                                       

