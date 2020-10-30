Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Freshii Inc. Announces Voting Results at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health and wellness brand Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (the “Company”), announced the results of the vote on directors, auditors, and amendments to the Share Compensation Plan at its October 30, 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

Each director nominee proposed in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated September 14, 2020 was elected as a director to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the director’s successor is elected or appointed or until they otherwise cease to hold office. The vote was conducted by ballot.

Nominee Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Matthew Corrin 59,828,113 99.939% 36,299 0.061%
Adam Corrin 59,821,211 99.928% 43,201 0.072%
Michele Romanow 59,073,952 98.680% 790,460 1.320%
Heather Briant 59,830,352 99.943% 34,060 0.057%
William Schultz 59,832,002 99.946% 32,410 0.054%
Stephen Smith 59,833,702 99.949% 30,710 0.051%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration. The vote was conducted by ballot.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
62,602,195 99.960% 24,900 0.040%

The amendments to the Share Compensation Plan, as described in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated September 14, 2020, were approved. The vote was conducted by ballot.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against
55,044,696 91.949% 4,819,716 8.051%

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to operate 430 restaurants in 14 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

Inquire about how to join the Freshii family: https://www.freshii.com/ca/en-ca/franchise
Learn more about investing in Freshii: http://www.freshii.inc
Find your nearest Freshii: http://www.freshii.com
Follow Freshii on Twitter and Instagram: @freshii

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
ir@freshii.com
1.866.337.4265

