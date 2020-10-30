Real-time Vote-By-Mail ballot tracking available for Palm Beach County mail ballot voters

Processing of ballots underway

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With record numbers of voters taking advantage of vote-by-mail, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections wants voters to know that tracking their mail ballot online is easier than ever.

To check the status of a vote-by-mail ballot 24/7, just go to www.pbcelections.org and click on the blue “My Status” button. Enter your information and hit submit, and you’ll instantly be routed to your ballot tracker.

“Our office has started opening and processing vote-by-mail ballots, and this system should help reassure our vote-by-mail voters that their ballot has been received and is ready to be counted,” said Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link. “Our system is also able to alert voters if there is an issue with their ballot, which we can then take steps to resolve.”

Once your vote-by-mail ballot has been received by the Supervisor of Elections office, it will show as “RECEIVED” in blue on the ballot tracker. If the tracker stays on blue, then the vote has been processed, the signature verified and the vote will count.

If the ballot tracker shows as “RECEIVED” in red, that indicates that there may be an issue with the ballot and that the voter should contact the Supervisor of Elections office right away. If the tracker is red, the elections office will also work to contact the voter.

Importantly, the ballot tracker will not show any ballots as “COUNTED” until after polls close on election day.

Attached you will find an explainer document to show how the ballot tracker works.

For further questions on the process please call 561-656-6200 or email: votebymail@pbcelections.org

Judy Lamey
Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections
+1 561-656-6200
email us here

