MDC’s Runge Nature Center announces temporary trail closures Nov. 6–8

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Runge Nature Center will temporarily close its trails Nov. 6–8 for the duration of a managed, archery-only deer hunt on the property.

During the three-day closure, MDC will host six hunters, selected through MDC’s managed hunt system, to help maintain desired wildlife populations on the property. Trail closures will ensure the safety of hunters and nature center visitors alike.

“Neighbors and other Jefferson City residents, have expressed interest in and support of this deer management effort,” said Regional Resource Management Supervisor John George. “While we anticipate minimal numbers of deer to be harvested, we hope to also reduce car-deer accidents along Highway 179, which borders the property.”

Jefferson City has allowed archery deer hunting on private property since 2007 and this hunt will aid efforts to reduce risks to drivers, while supporting balanced wildlife populations.

For the duration of this trail closure, the main facility at Runge Nature Center, including the nature shop will remain open during normal hours. MDC welcomes visitors to enjoy and learn about nature through exhibits and a wildlife viewing area at the nature center during this time.

Located on 112 acres just north of Highway 50 in Jefferson City, Runge Nature Center is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Thursday. Except for the above exceptions due to the hunt, trails on the property are open daily from 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

For more information about the nature center, or a listing of events and programs, call (573) 526-5544, or visit mdc.mo.gov/runge.