Special Pesticide Registration Proposed for VAPAM® HL Soil​ Fumigant for Use on Ginseng

Release Date: October 30, 2020

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is proposing a special pesticide registration for Vapam® HL soil fumigant to control disease, nematode, and weeds in ginseng. Without this control, ginseng root can become infected resulting in abnormal growth, reduced fiber content, and potential plant health export issues. Vapam® HL is currently registered for use on soils after harvest and before planting of various crops in Wisconsin, but not for ginseng which is why a special registration is necessary. The special registration will allow Vapam® HL to be applied to soil before planting ginseng.

This is the first special registration of Vapam® HL with a proposed registration expiration of December 31, 2024. The manufacturer is AMVAC and the active ingredient is metam sodium.

DATCP will accept phone or written comments for this proposed special pesticide registration until 4:30 p.m. on November 9, 2020. Comments will become part of the preliminary environmental assessment record. The preliminary environmental assessment indicates that the proposed registration will not require a full environmental assessment. For a copy of the assessment or to submit comments, contact the following:

Alyssa Foss, DATCP P.O. Box 8911 Madison, WI, 53708-8911 (608) 224-4547 alyssa.foss@wisconsin.gov

More Information

The special registration process allows states to register additional uses of pesticide products other than those listed on their labels, without prior federal approval. It helps growers address local pest problems that cannot be adequately controlled by any available federally registered product. These problems include insect outbreaks, fungal diseases, and grasses and weeds that outcompete crops. For more information visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/SpecialPesticideRegistrations.aspx.

